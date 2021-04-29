Wilborn, Williams set school records

GCCC Sports Information Services

Ayala qualifies for nationals

HILLSBORO - Diondra Wilborn did it again.

The Garden City Community College freshman broke her own school record in the 100-meter hurdles, and the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams came in as the runner up at the Tabor College Invite.

Wilborn set a new personal best in the 100 hurdles, clocking in a record-breaking time of 14.40. She's currently 10th in the nation in that event.

The women's 4x100 team (Tah'threa Brown, Bethany Schupman, Wilborn, Erica Davis), came in second, just three seconds behind first-place Butler (48.72). The 4x400 squad (Brown, Davis, Abigail Pinnock, Wilborn) took second with a time of 4:10.31.

Meantime, Pinnock came in fifth in the 800-meters with a season-best 2:23.34, Brown was eighth in the 100 meters (12.44), and Schupman took ninth in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:12.74.

Additional Women's Team Performances:

- Diamond Choate: Long Jump- 4.47m (personal record)

- Erica Davis: 100m- 12.67 (personal record)

Men

It was a big weekend for the Broncbuster men's track team.

Angel Ayala qualified for the nationals in the 3,000-meter steeple chase, and Debonaire Williams set a new school mark in the discus at the Tabor College Open.

Ayala punched his ticket to Lubbock with a first-place finish, posting a time of 9:43.95 while also setting a new school record. He's currently eighth in the nation in the 3,000.

Williams' record-breaking throw in the discus hit a mark of 38.40 meters before finishing ninth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.55.

The men's 4x100-relay squad of Matiyron Easley, Ivan Cornelius, Thaj Ferguson, and Jereun Wagner finished third with a new season-best time of 42.18 seconds. Meantime, Maliek Roberson was fourth in the 400, clocking his fastest time of the outdoor season (49.25). Jalen Jackson set a new personal best in the high jump (1.90 meters)-good for sixth place, Fabian Nava broke a career mark in the long jump (6.83 meters), and Noah Gentry brought home eighth in the 110 hurdles (16.54).

"Our guys did some really good things this weekend," GCCC Head Coach Emmett Statzer said.

Isaiah Armstrong took ninth in the 400 meters with a personal best 49.78, Shaun Johnson was 10th in the 400 hurdles (58.04), and the men's 4x400 team (Armstrong, Easley, Roberson, Wagner), came in 10th (3:32.74).

Additional Men's Team Performances:

- Ivan Cornelius: 100m-10.80 (PR); 200m-22.18 (personal record)

- Matiyron Easley: 100m-11.41 (personal record); 200m-23.12 (personal record)

- Isaiah Armstrong: 200m-22.64 (personal record)

- Angel Ayala: 400 Hurdles- 58.87 (personal record)

- Cameron Collins: 110 Hurdles- 19.12 (personal record)

- Noah Gentry: 400 Hurdles- 1:06.05 (personal record)

- Eli Handsaker: 1500m- 4:36.81 (personal record)

- Johnny Lozano: 3000 Steeple Chase- 12:11.24 (personal record); 400 Hurdles- 1:05.68 (personal record)

- Luis Lozano: 800m- 2:13.72 (personal record); 5000m- 17:39.70 (personal record)

- Fabian Nava: 200m- 23.67 (personal record)

- Jose "Froy" Ruiz: 1500m- 4:26.59 (personal record); 800m- 2:07.10 (personal record)

- Debonaire Williams: 200m- 23.49 (personal record)

Both teams competed in the Region VI Championships in Arkansas City on Thursday.