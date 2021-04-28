GCCC stuggles in losses to Seward

GCCC Sports Information Services

LIBERAL - For only the second time this season, Garden City Community College lost a conference series.

Macy Cesa-Spearman left the yard, Ayanna Clemons knocked in two, and Seward County beat Garden City 6-3 Tuesday afternoon at French Family Field.

Cesa-Spearman set the tone right off the bat, leading off the bottom of the first with a solo blast. In the second, Melissa Cristanti produced a little two-out magic with a run-scoring double to the gap that put the Saints in front 2-0.

Garden City finally got something going in the fifth. Micaela Mirabal doubled, and Elycia Johnson brought her around on a hard-hit single to right. But after Carly Powley drew a six-pitch walk, Nya Chacon bounced into a 6-4-3 double play.

That missed opportunity was costly as Seward County added four runs in the bottom half capped off by Ayanna Clemons two-run single that made it 6-1.

The Broncbusters rallied back with Tara Reid's sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Powley's two-out RBI single in the seventh. But again, Chacon failed to keep it going, grounding out to third to end the game.

Reid struggled finding her command most of the day, allowing six runs on eight hits in six innings, although her defense didn't help her out with three errors.

Alyssah Pontoja picked up the win for Seward county, allowing just two earned runs on nine hits over seven strong.

Game 2

Garden City will want this one back in the worst way.

Ayanna Clemons homered, Macy Cesa-Spearman and Jacie Scott each knocked in two, and Seward County came from behind to beat Garden City 8-6 in game two Tuesday afternoon at French Family Field.

Unlike the opener, Garden City scored first when McKayla Encinias came home on a passed ball with two outs in the first. But the Saints quickly jumped in front on Clemons three-run blast in the bottom half.

The Broncbusters slowly chipped away at the two-run deficit, getting one back in the second on Micaela Mirabal's RBI groundout; then tied the game when Lacey Kearsley ripped a run-scoring base hit to right in the third. After Seward County went back on top with Ashley Low's RBI double in the third, Encinias provided the visitors with a major jolt in the fourth with a towering three-run home run that gave Garden City a 6-4 advantage.

But Amy Schmeckpeper's team couldn't hold the lead, and in the bottom half, Cesa-Spearman singled home two to knot the score. Then in the sixth, Jacie Scott put the Saints up for good with an RBI base hit to center. Moments later, she came around on an error by Alexis Maestretti in center, putting Seward County up 8-6.

The Broncbusters did bring the tying run to the plate in the seventh after Carly Powley doubled to left. But Kearsley popped out to the pitcher, and Maestretti flied out to center to end the game.

Garden City committed three more errors and squandered a chance to wrap up the Jayhawk West. Kearsley was tagged for seven runs on six hits in five innings, while Encinias finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three knocked in.

Ireland Caro picked up the win for Seward County, allowing six runs on eight hits in seven innings. She struck out four and walked two.