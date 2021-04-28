GCCC men finish ninth at OPS rodeo

GCCC Sports Information Services

GUYMON, OK - The Broncbuster men's team finished ninth at Oklahoma Panhandle State rodeo over the weekend. The women failed to qualify anyone for the short go.

Jaylyn Hash took seventh place in the long go of steer wrestling with a 5.2-second run. He came back in the short go and split third, fourth and fifth place with a time of 4.9. He ended up fifth overall in the average (10.1 seconds).

"Considering the level of competition in the Central Plains Region of the NIRA, this is outstanding for a freshman to compete at this level," Head Coach Jim Boy Hash said. "The talent level is unbelievable, not only because of the overall success of contestants in the region, who also compete nearly full-time in the professional ranks, but also due to the sheer number of contestants we have to compete against every time."

One of those Hash was referring to was Bridger Anderson from Northwestern Oklahoma State, who is sitting second in the region steer wrestling standings and took sixth at OPSU. He qualified for the National Finals Rodeo last December in Arlington and finished 10th in the world standings.

The Broncbusters wrap up the season this weekend at Colby.