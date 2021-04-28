Broncbusters fall to Butler, 1-0

GCCC Sports Information Services

It was a day filled with missed opportunities for Corey Bryant's team.

Abbi Clark scored the lone goal of the match, and Butler handed Garden City Community College a 1-0 defeat Saturday afternoon at Broncbuster Stadium.

"I'm proud of how this team responded to the loss we had on Wednesday," Bryant said after the match. "We had a couple of really good chances to tie the game in the second half. Unfortunately, we just couldn't put them away. That has kind of been the story of our season so far."

It was a complete game full of missed chances. In the final minute of the first half, Jessika Bivens sprinted past the Butler defense all the way to the box, but her shot rolled wide. She missed again six minutes into the second half before Noemi Vargas sent an errant ball on a point-blank shot in the 53rd minute. Four minutes after that, Bivens appeared to trip on a 10-yard boot that missed the intended target. Finally, in the 76th minute, Joleena Dominquez fired a ball wide right.

"We are trying to build a program that can compete day in and day out with teams like Butler," Bryant added. "Today, the girls got a taste of what it's like to be in a tight game with the best in our region. We have to build on this."

Meantime, the Grizzlies scored the match's only goal in the 34th minute when Maizi Garwood found a streaking Clark, who finished inside the box.

Garden City was outshot 19-6, and Kelcie Turner recorded seven saves. The Broncbusters lost their seventh straight match after winning their regular-season opener.