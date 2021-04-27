Garden City shut out by Dodge City, 1-0

GCHS Athletics

DODGE CITY - The bottom line in athletics is to score more points than your opponent, and that was what derailed the Garden City Buffaloes girls’ soccer team on Monday when they suffered a 1-0 shutout at the hands of rival Dodge City at Dodge’s Memorial Stadium.

Despite outshooting the Red Demons, the Buffs couldn’t get any of their 11 shots on goal into the net. Dodge City, meanwhile, managed just five shots but got the game-winner with 15 minutes remaining in regulation in the 65th minute.

“The shots would not be enough for us tonight,” said GCHS coach Jose Vital-Caro. “We couldn’t find the back of the net and that left me a little frustrated.”

Garden City goalkeeper Ledaly Enriquez recorded 10 saves while Dodge’s keeper had seven saves.

“A little frustrated with how things turned out, but I’m also glad that this is a lesson learned for the girls,” Vital-Caro said. “They can learn from this and use it in the regional games.”

Vital-Caro said that teams have to figure out ways to capitalize on the opponents’ mistakes and that didn’t occur against Dodge City.

“Possessions and shooting is nice, but it doesn’t matter if you can’t score,” Vital-Caro said.

The Buffs saw their season record slip to 6-5 overall and are now 3-3 in the Western Athletic Conference. Dodge City, meanwhile, improves to 3-2 in the WAC and 6-5 overall. Next up is a Monday home match with WAC leader Hays, sporting a 5-0 league mark and 8-2 record into this week’s schedule.

Garden City 0 0 -- 0

Dodge City 0 1 -- 1

Second Half

DC—Goal, Player n/a, 65th minute

Shots—Garden City 11, Dodge City 5. Saves—GC (Enriquez 10), DC (7).