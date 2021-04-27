Buffaloes roll past Liberal, 11-1

GCHS Athletics

Two big innings offensively powered the Garden City Buffaloes softball team to an 11-1, four-and-a-half inning victory Monday evening over the Liberal Redskins in a Western Athletic Conference contest at Tangeman Sports Complex.

The single-game triumph kept the Buffs on track in the WAC, improving their conference mark to 4-1 and 8-1 overall. The one game match-up was the start of a busy week for the Buffs as they traveled to Great Bend Tuesday for a single game against the Panthers as part of a triangular that includes Hays, which will take on Great Bend in the nightcap.

Thursday will see the Buffs host the Great Bend in a WAC doubleheader that will begin at 3 p.m. at Tangeman Sports Complex.

The first offensive onslaught came in the second inning after the Buffs had scored a single run in the bottom of the first when Brie Manwarren’s single brought home Jesykah Foster, who had reached on an error and then stole second base.

In the four-run second, Gisselle Gutierrez led off with a single, and Kamryn Foster added a one-out single to put runners on first and second. After two outs, Jesykah Foster singled to load the bases. Abby Parr was hit by a pitch to score one run and then Brie Manwarren blasted a triple to left, clearing the bases to make it 5-0.

Liberal got its lone run in the top of the third when two Garden miscues and a single brought home the single tally.

After going down in 1-2-3 order in the third, the Buffs’ bats came alive again in the fourth, scoring six runs. The big hits were a 2-run triple off the bat of Jesykah Foster to left center, and then another RBI triple by Manwarren. The capstone hit came off the bat of Rilee McGraw who blasted a home run over the left centerfield fence. That made it 11-1 and the Buffs were able to keep Liberal off the board in the top of fifth. Liberal did, though, get two runners on, but stranded them when Manwarren, who pitched all five innings, struck out two and then threw out the runner at first for the final out to end the game early on the 10-run mercy rule after five at-bats by the visitor.

The Buffs finished with 11 hits, and were paced by Manwarren’s 3-for-3 effort with four RBIs. Jesykah and Kamryn Foster each had two hits. All but one player was able to get into the hit column of the box score. Manwarren also pitched another gem, limiting Liberal to four hits and the one run, which was unearned. In the short outing, Manwarren recorded 10 strikeouts while walking just one. She is now 6-0 this season.

Liberal 001 00 -- 1 4 4

Garden City 140 6x -- 11 11 3

LIB—J. Ormiston (L) and M. McClure; GC—Manwarren (W, 6-0) and Anjie Serrano. 3B—GC (J. Foster, Manwarren 2). HR—GC (McGraw). LOB—Liberal 7, Garden City 4.