Broncbusters split with Colby

There haven't been many low-scoring games at Tangeman Sports Complex this year. But on a rare day with no wind, the Broncbusters proved they could in fact win a pitcher's duel.

Tara Reid limited Colby to just two runs over seven innings, Arianna Griego smashed her third long ball of the season, and Garden City Community College toppled the Trojans 3-2 on Saturday.

"Defensively we made some really good plays in game one," GCCC Head Coach Amy Schmeckpeper said afterwards. "We just needed more offense."

They did however get plenty of pitching. Reid yielded just three hits over the first four innings. Then, in the bottom of the fourth, the Broncbusters finally got the sticks going getting a double from Lacey Kearsley and a two-run single from Micaela Mirabal to put Garden City up 2-0.

The score stayed that way until the sixth when Reid surrendered back-to-back singles to begin the frame. Following a walk, she allowed a sacrifice fly and an RBI ground out that tied the game.

It didn't stay tied for long.

In the bottom of the inning, Griego cranked a solo home run off of Maysa Averett to put the Broncbusters on top for good.

Meantime Reid worked around a leadoff double by Sophie Supernor in the seventh by fanning Sydnee Hoffman for the first out. She then got Megan Kennedy to pop out to second before Laney Shireman lined out to right to end the game.

Garden City won despite producing just five hits. Mirabal finished 2-for-3 at the dish with two RBI and Greigo scored twice. Reid notched her 13th win of the season in the circle.

Game 2

The Broncbusters inability to hit in Saturday's finale cost them dearly.

Jennifer Williams and Skylar Eidson each went yard, Allison Westbrook held Garden City to just three hits, and Colby doubled up the Broncbusters 4-2.

”We needed to do a better job of stringing hits together," Schmeckpeper said. "That was our biggest struggle."

The Trojans grabbed the lead first when Laney Shireman ripped a two-out, RBI double in the first. But the Broncbusters responded just a half-inning later fueled Nya Chacon's run-scoring extra base hit that knotted the score.

From there, Garden City was held in check.

They went down in order in the second and failed to produce a hit in the third. Then in the fourth, Tara Reid singled with two outs only to have Micaela Mirabal ground out to third to end the inning.

And those missed opportunities eventually came back to haunt the brown and gold because in the fifth, Williams ripped Lacey Kearsley's 0-1 changeup over the wall in center. It was the second long ball of the day given up by the freshman hurler, who served up a two-run bomb to Eidson the inning before.

"The balls that they hit hard in the second game went over the fence," Schmeckpeper added. "That really hurt us."

The Broncbusters still had a chance in the bottom of the seventh after Alexis Maestretti homered with two outs. But McKayla Encinias couldn't keep the rally going, striking out on a 2-2 fastball.

Only Chacon, Reid and Maestretti scratched out hits while the rest of the team combined to go 0-for-17 at the plate. Kearsley threw 106 pitches, allowing four runs on six hits. She struck out seven and yielded two home runs.

Westbrook notched the win in the circle, giving up two runs on three hits in seven innings.