Mason claims three titles

While Garden City High School won the boys and girls team titles Friday during the Holcomb Invitational, Zephyn Mason of Holcomb proved to be the top athlete at the multi-class event.

The Longhorn senior won three individual events on the day. He sped past the competition in the 100-meter for the win with a time of 10.81. He repeated in the 200-meter with a time of 22.91. Mason also added a field event title, winning the long jump with a leap of 22-4.5.

Wichita County’s Sheldon Whalen continued his strong performance in the hurdles this season, winning both the 110-meter hurdles (15.39) and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.41.

Garden City won the boys’ team title with 86.33 points, Lakin finished second with 83 and Holcomb took third with 69 points. Wichita County and Colby tied for fourth place with 62 points.

Other area event champions at the boys meet include:

400m - Bryant Olivera, Southwestern Heights, 52.84.

800m - Torren Haynes, Meade, 2:06.43.

1,600m - Lawson Beymer, Lakin, 4:43.21.

3,200m - Kamryn Golub, Stanton County, 10.19.52.

4x100m Relay - Lakin, 44.56.

4x400m Relay - Meade, 3.35.35.

4x800m Relay - Stanton County, 8.35.42.

Pole Vault - Tristen Porter, Wichita County, 12-0.

Triple Jump - Darren Sanders, Colby, 43-6.

Javelin - Samuel Chavez, Wichita County, 156-5.

In the girls competition, Stanton County’s Chesney Peterson was the top performer from the area, winning two individual championships. Peterson won the 400-meter with a time of 59.61, then claimed the distance title in the 3,200-meter with a time of 11:11.97.

Garden City won the team event with 125 points, while Colby was second with 65. Ulysses grabbed third with 61, Stanton County finished in fourth with 54 points and Goodland had 41 for fifth place.

Other area event champions at the girls meet include:

200m - Halle Nagel, Ulysses, 27.41.

100m Hurdles - Lindsey Cure, Goodland, 16.56.

300m Hurdles - Kylin Rudzik, Meade, 48.72.

4x400m Relay - Colby, 4.17.92.

4x800m Relay - Colby, 10.34.87.

Triple Jump - Summer Adigun, Hugoton, 33-4.25.

Shot Put - Mikyn Hamlin, Hugoton, 34-2.