GCHS track teams win at Holcomb

GCHS Athletics

On the first reasonably decent weather day of the spring 2021 track and field season, the Garden City Buffaloes girls and boys teams came up with some of their best performances of the first month’s competition.

After battling chilly, windy and sometimes rainy weather at meets in Ulysses, Valley Center and Wichita, the Buffs finally got a break at Friday’s Holcomb Invitational.

The Buffs rolled up 125 points to nearly double up on the points by runner-up Colby (65) in the girls division, while taking firsts in nine events, including five in the field events.

Senior Keyhana Turner was a double-gold winner, taking top spots in the discus (102-00) and the javelin (109-00). Another double winner came on the track in the person of freshman Allie Strandmark, who captured the 800-meters in 2:31.51 and the 1,600-meters (5:33.12). Those times were just off her season best marks that had come the week before at the K.T. Woodman Invitational at Wichita State University.

“We kind of loaded Allie up with four events and she obviously showed she’s one of our best,” assistant coach Matt Pfeifer said, speaking on behalf of head coach Brian Hill, who was out due to illness. “Keyhana just has been consistent so far in her events. She likes the javelin the best so we’re hopeful to see continued improvement to get some points from her at league and regional.”

Junior Hannah Phipps raced to the 100-meters title in a time of 12.85 seconds and senior McKenna Jagels garnered the top spot in the pole vault, clearing 9-05. Senior Julie Calzonetti won the high jump with a leap of 4-09.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Kiana Calahan, Jagels, Brianna Estrada and Phipps earned gold with a time of 53.10 seconds.

“We had a lot of kids improve in their events despite the cool weather,” Pfeifer said. “The kids are gradually picking up important things on which to improve, so I think we’ll see even better things when the weather warms up.”

The boys’ team race was much closer for the Buffs, as they finished with 86.33 points to just narrowly defeat Class 3A Lakin’s 83 points.

All of the boys’ first-place finishes came in the field events, highlighted by junior Terrell Elliott’s personal best of 52-04 winning throw in the shot put. Senior Trey Nuzum tossed the discus 147-05 and junior Keelyn Beasley claimed the high jump at 6-00 to win their respective events.

“Terrell has a bunch of potential so I think even with his improvement Friday, we haven’t seen his best yet,” Pfeifer said. “But it’s great to see him step it up and get over that 50-foot barrier. It’s pretty exciting to see what his potential will be the rest of this season and next year.”

Next up for the track teams will be the Hutchinson Invitational on Friday.

Team Scores

Girls

1. Garden City, 125; 2. Colby, 65; 3. Ulysses, 61; 4. Stanton County-Johnson, 54; 5. Goodland, 41; 6. Syracuse, 39; 7T. Meade, Hugoton, 30; 9T. Holcomb, Southwestern Heights, Lakin, 22; 12. Sublette, 18; 13. Ness City, 15; 14. Wichita County-Leoti, 14.

Garden City Girls Results

100m—1. Hannah Phipps, 12.85.

200m—4. Brianna Estrada, 27.69.

800m—1. Allie Strandmark, 2:31.51.

1600m—1. Allie Strandmark, 5:33.12.

100m hurdles—2. Kristin Roth, 16.72.

300m hurdles—5. Kiana Calahan, 54.23.

4x100m relay—1. (Kiana Calahan, McKenna Jagels, Brianna Estrada, Hannah Phipps), 53.10.

4x400m relay—5. (Selah Hageman, Quinlynn Harms, McKenna Jagels, Allie Strandmark), 4:28.93.

4x800m relay—3. (Allie Strandmark, Kiera Hageman, Quinlynn Harms, Selah Hageman), 11:17.19.

High jump—1. Julie Calzonetti, 4-09.

Pole vault—1. McKenna Jagels, 9-05.

Long jump—1. Kristin Roth, 15-08.75; 4. Brianna Estrada, 15-02.75.

Triple jump—4. Julie Calzonetti, 31-07.

Shot put—5. Keyhana Turner, 30-08.

Discus—1. Keyhana Turner, 102-00.

Javelin—1. Keyhana Turner, 109-00.

Boys Team Scores

1. Garden City, 86.33; 2. Lakin, 83; 3. Holcomb, 69; 4T. Colby, Wichita County-Leoti, 62; 6. Stanton County-Johnson, 54.33; 7. Meade, 43; 8. Goodland, 23; 9. Southwestern Heights, 21; 10. Ulysses, 19; 11. Hugoton, 11.33; 12. Syracuse, 10; 13. Sublette, 9; 14. Ness City,5.

Garden City Boys Results

100m—5. Alan Chairez, 11.35.

800m—5. Kenji Craig, 2:14.88.

3200m—3. Devin Chappel, 10:33.82.

110m hurdles—2. Brandon Springston, 16.22.

4x100m relay—5. Jimmy Lieu, Alan Chairez, Emmanuel Charite Jr., Jerry Arteaga, 45.83.

4x800m relay—3. Devin Chappel, Evan gurrola, Isaiah Casados, Kenji Craig, 8:57.22.

High jump—1. Keelyn Beasley, 6-00.

Triple jump—3. Tertullian Nyamakope, 40-00.25; 5. Brandon Springston, 39-05.75.

Shot put—1. Terrell Elliott, 52-04; 4. Trey Nuzum, 47-02.

Discus—1. Trey Nuzum, 147-05; 4. Sergio Garcia, 122-11.

Javelin—3. Zane Burns, 136-04.