GCHS boys golf second at Dodge City

GCHS Athletics

While the 2021 high school boys’ golf season got a late tee-off for the Garden City Buffaloes, it hasn’t taken long for the competition to heat up.

In just more than a week, the Buffaloes have played in Newton, Hays and Dodge City and while they have won just one of the three tournaments, what they have achieved is to finish ahead of all the other four Western Athletic Conference teams in the key WAC tournaments.

The most recent came on Thursday, April 22, at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City, where the Buffs finished second overall, scoring a 332 total for four players while Class 5A power Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel took team honors with a 313 over the 6,489-yard, par-71 layout.

The Buffs’ 332 total was 14 shots lower than Great Bend’s 346, the WAC team runner-up in the event. Dodge City was third with 349, Hays fourth at 353 and Liberal fifth at 400.

Theo Juhl once again paced the Buffaloes’ individual scoring with an 80 while Cayden Cundiff and Jack Koksal were next with 83s. Juhl’s score enabled him to tie for seventh, behind Topeka-West freshman Myles Alonzo’s 4-over-par 75. Cundiff and Koksal’s scores tied for 16th in the 88-player, 15-team field.

Keith Burr’s 86 (tied for 24th) rounded out the counting scores for Coach Trent Specht. Aaron Allen and Mason Vigil had non-counting scores of 90 and 91. Zach Warren, playing as an individual, shot a 93.

With two wins in two WAC tournaments, the Buffs have taken an early lead in the WAC race.

The Buffs will have the week of April 26 off to practice and prepare for what will be the busiest week of the season starting May 3. They will play another WAC tournament at Great Bend on May 3, travel to the Buhler Invitational on May 5 where they will play Hesston Golf Course and Sand Creek Station in Newton in a 36-hole tournament; then head south to Winfield on May 6 to play Quail Ridge, the host club for the Class 6A state tournament; and then host the 36-hole Garden City Invitational on Saturday, May 8, which will be played at both Buffalo Dunes Golf Course and The Golf Club at Southwind.

Team Scores

1. Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 313; 2. Garden City, 332; 3. Maize South, 332; 4. Wichita-Bishop Carroll, 333; 5. Goddard-Eisenhower, 339; 6. Great Bend, 346; 7. Dodge City, 349; 8. Hays, 353; 9. Hutchinson, 356; 10. Wichita-Northwest, 394; 11. Liberal, 400; 12. Maize High, 410; 13. Wichita-Heights, 411; 14. Hays-Thomas More Prep Marian, 415; 15. Wichita-North, 449.

Garden City Scores

T7. Theo Juhl, 80; T16. Cayden Cundiff and Jack Koksal, 83; T24. Keith Burr, 86; 35. Aaron Allen, 90; T41. Mason Vigil, 91; T47. Zach Warren, 93.

Individual Medalist: Myles Alonzo, Topeka West, 75.