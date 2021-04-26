Garden City swimming claim Marion title

GCHS Athletics

Resurrecting a nickname or mascot from the 1990s proved to be a good combination for the Garden City High School girls swimming team.

On Friday, after Coach Jennifer Meng had proposed the re-instatement of the 1990s name AquaBuffs with the approval of Athletics Director Drew Thon, the team headed to Marion and returned with another meet title.

The AquaBuffs scored 425 points to easily outdistance runner-up Towanda-Circle’s 318 points. There were 7 competing teams at the Marion Aquatic Center.

“We’ve been working really, really hard these past two weeks so we know their little bodies are tired,” Meng said afterward. “We moved several girls around and several swam new events. But they all still did really well.”

Four individuals brought home first-place finishes and two relay teams captured gold in their events.

Sophomore Paige Chappel came back with a pair of firsts in the 200- and 100-yard freestyles with times of 2:16.23 and 1:00.72. Senior sister Ashleigh Chappel took second in each of those two events, too, with marks of 2:20.80 and 1:02.53. Other individual wins came from Lana Rodriguez in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:20.86 and Avery Meng in the 50-yard freestyle (28.15).

The 200-yard medley relay unit of Payton Tull, Meng and the two Chappel sisters clocked a time of 2:05.66 to claim top spot. The 400-yard freestyle relay team, which just missed state consideration time, won behind the effort of Ashleigh Chappel, Rodriguez, Paige Chappel and Meng with a time of 4:10.60.

State qualifying times have already been earned by the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams and state consideration times have been swum by the 400-yard freestyle relay squad and Avery Meng in the 100-yard breaststroke.

“Several swims are getting closer to state consideration time,” Meng said. “We hope to get those in the next couple meets. Our 400 free relay was less than a second away, so I believe we’ll get it.”

Marion Invitational

Team Scores

1. Garden City, 425; 2. Towanda-Circle, 318; 3. Wichita-Collegiate, 223; 4. Marion, 205; 5. El Dorado, 145; 6. Wichita-The Independent, 104; 7. Wichita-Classical School, 75.

Garden City Results

200y medley relay-1. Payton Tull, Avery Meng, Paige Chappel, Ashleigh Chappel (2:05.66).

200y freestyle-1. Paige Chappel, 2:16.23; 2. Ashleigh Chappel, 2:20.80; 4. Jessa York, 2:42.64.

200y individual medley-2. Lana Rodriguez, 2:39.38; 3. Mya Garcia, 2:51.81.

50y freestyle-1. Avery Meng, 28.15; 4. Lexi Arwine, 29.76.

100y butterfly-4. Avery Meng, 1:13.36.

100y freestyle-1. Paige Chappel, 1:00.72; 3. Ashleigh Chappel, 1:02.53.

500y freestyle-1. Lana Rodriguez, 6:20.86; 2. Kennedy Johnson, 7:08.57.

200y freestyle relay-2. Lana Rodriguez, Mya Garcia, Lexi Arwine, Payton Tull (1:59.42).

100y backstroke-5. Emily Miner, 1:20.80.

100y breaststroke-2. Mya Garcia, 1:25.64; 3. Lexi Arwine, 1:26.08; 4. Payton Tull, 1:26.24.

400y freestyle relay-1. Ashleigh Chappel, Lana Rodriguez, Paige Chappel, Avery Meng (4:10.60).