Garden City sweeps Dodge City on the road

GCCC Sports Information Services

DODGE CITY - Chris Finnegan felt young and alive entering his team's series with rival Dodge City on Thursday. But after eight crazy innings, the veteran coach appeared like he had just ran the Boston Marathon. Such is the life in Junior College baseball.

Kyle Jameson collected three hits including the go-ahead knock in the eighth, Cameron Sistrunk earned his first victory of the season on the bump, and the Broncbusters downed the Conquistadors 15-14 at Cavalier Field.

Garden City took command early, plating four runs in the top of the first, spearheaded by three straight RBI singles by Miguel Ramos, Tyler Barth and Ryan Muniz. But Dodge City responded quickly, answering with two in the bottom half before taking the lead in the third on Kory Schmidt's towering three-run homer. Braden Dedrick added a two-run double later in the frame, and the Conquistadors had a 7-4 advantage.

The Broncbusters weren't down for long, and after a single by Jameson and back-to-back walks to load the bases in the fourth, Will Gardner clobbered Wesley Greenlee's 2-2 fastball over the fence in right, a line-drive home run that put the visitors back on top, 8-7. Four batters later, Muniz connected on a two-run shot to make it a three-run contest.

Gardner wasn't finished.

The freshman mashed his second homer of the game in the fifth, taking advantage of a hanging breaking ball and hammering it out for what looked like a decisive three-run blast that put his team up 13-7. And after Muniz went yard in the sixth, Garden City had a five-run cushion. But Dodge City rallied again, scoring five in the sixth, which included Seth Ochoa's second homer of the afternoon that tied the game.

It stayed that way until the eighth when Muniz singled with one out; then went all the way to third on a passed ball. That eventually setup Jameson, who smoked a line-drive RBI single to left to put the Broncbusters ahead, 15-14.

Dodge City made things exciting in the bottom of the frame, putting the winning run on with one out. But Sistrunk got Justin Dunlap to fly out before fanning Joe Daneff to end the game.

DJ Burke started the game for Garden City allowing seven runs on seven hits in three innings. He gave way to Raul Garcia, who was tagged for two runs on three hits. Gardner went 3-for-3 at the dish and drove in a career-high seven runs.

Hunter Moseley took the loss for the Conquistadors, giving up one run on three hits in two innings of relief.

GAME 2

Garden City followed up their game-one offensive onslaught with an impressive encore

The Broncbusters smashed four home runs, Ryan Muniz and Cullen Glosson each knocked in three, and Garden City doubled up Dodge City 10-5 Thursday afternoon at Cavalier Field.

And the visitors put this one to bed early.

Conquistadors' starter Mathis Mauldin began the game by issuing four straight walks, the last of which got him pulled. Luke Smith was inserted, but he fared no better, yielding a sacrifice fly to Ibrahim Rodriguez and back-to-back homers to Ryan Muniz and Mason Mitchell that put the Broncbusters up 6-0.

Dodge City got a run back in the bottom of the second; then made it a three-run contest with two more in the third. That's when the Broncbuster offense went back on the attack. Ibrahim Rodriguez drilled a solo shot in the fifth, Cullen Glosson connected on a three-run bomb later in the frame, and Garden City led 10-3.

Meantime Guillermo Gelpi, fresh off his 13-strikeout performance last weekend, got through four, allowing five runs on five hits while fanning six. But it was the bullpen this time around that was impressive. Cameron Sistrunk, who earned the save in the opener, tossed an inning of scoreless relief before Sage McMinn struck out five over the final two frames, giving the Broncbusters consecutive wins for the first time since the end of March.