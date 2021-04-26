Buffaloes claim home tennis invite

GCHS Athletics

If one could conjure up an ideal performance for a home meet, then Garden City High School boys’ tennis Coach Logan Bevis had to be in the right frame of mind on Saturday.

That’s when he witnessed his Buffaloes’ boys squad have a near-perfect day on the court, winning both the Singles and Doubles Draws, but also taking second in doubles and third in singles. It was an Open Draw tournament, meaning the usual No. 2 doubles and singles players were tossed into the hat with the No. 1’s.

“This was a great opportunity for our 2’s to get a chance to compete other teams’ best players or doubles teams,” Bevis said. “It should be helpful moving forward.”

The Buffs finished with 75 of a possible 76 points as Logan Morren captured the singles title, Charles Stillian and Abraham Hernandez claimed the doubles title with an 8-4 victory over teammates John Tran and Josh Negron in the finals.

“Logan continued his solid run of play and did an excellent job of controlling points throughout the day,” Bevis said. “Dropping 4 total games in 4 matches was impressive and I was proud of the high level of focus he maintained throughout the day.”

Kleysteuber ran into the No. 1 seed in the semifinals in Meade’s Corben Clawson. He battled throughout, but came up on the short end of an 8-6 score. Kleysteuber, however, bounced back to capture his third-place match with an 8-1 rout of Brendyn Schroeder of Great Bend.

“Colin came up just short in his semifinal against Meade’s Clawson, but otherwise had a dominant day,” Bevis said. “The semi was a tough loss, especially because he had control of the match at certain points and had a great shot of winning.”

The biggest upside of the day came in the doubles championship match where the Buffs’ No. 1 team of Stillian and Hernandez took on the No. 2 squad of John Tran and Josh Negron. The No. 2’s gave their higher ranked teammates all they could handle before falling by an 8-4 margin.

“It’s always fun (for me at least) to have teammates playing each other in the finals,” Bevis said, “and I was glad our guys were able to make that a reality today.”

Stillian and Hernandez almost didn’t get to the finals, however, as they found themselves down 4-7 to Dodge City’s top team before rallying to win in a tiebreaker, 8-7 (2).

“I was proud of the way they fought back,” Bevis said. “It would have been easy to fold at that point and just blame the loss on having a bad day, but they battled back and fought their way into the final, where they played well to beat John and Josh, who had a solid outing today.”

Bevis sung high praise for his No. 2 doubles team, however.

“Though they came up short against their teammates in the final, John and Josh didn’t shy away from playing in an open bracket and had a nice performance against Colby’s Koon/Garcia in the semi-finals,” Bevis said. “They continue to improve their doubles strategy and consistency and I’m happy that their hard work was rewarded with a 2nd place finish.”

Garden City Invitational

Saturday, April 24, 2021

Team Scores

1. Garden City, 75; 2T. Great Bend, Hays, 40; 4. Dodge City, 39; 5. Colby, 38; 6. Liberal, 36; 7. Meade, 32; 8. Goodland, 9.

Garden City Results

Singles (Open Draw)

Logan Morren (4-0, 1st): def. Sharid Goodman, Goodland, 8-0; def. Lincoln Myers, Colby, 8-1; def. No. 3 seed Brendyn Schroeder, Great Bend, 8-1; def. No. 1 seed Corben Clawson, Meade, 8-2.

Colin Kleysteuber (3-1, 3rd): def. Logan Daniels, Hays, 8-1; def. Conner Stukenholtz, Dodge City, 8-4; lost to No. 1 seed Corben Clawson, Meade, 8-6; 3rd Place: def. Brendyn Schroeder, Great Bend, 8-1.

Doubles (Open Draw)

Charles Stillian/Abraham Hernandez (4-0, 1st): def. Owens/Lopez, Goodland, 8-1; def. Sandez/B. Nguyen, Liberal, 8-1; def. Ponce/Arzaga, Dodge City, 8-7 (2); 1st place: def. Tran/Negron, Garden City, 8-4.

John Tran/Josh Negron (2nd, 3-1): def. Ngyuen/Berhnhardt-Purdy, Liberal, 8-2; def. Alvarado/Carillo, Dodge City, 8-4; def. Koon/Garcia, Colby, 8-3; Championship: lost 8-4 to Stillian/Hernandez, Garden City.

The Buffaloes travel to the Haysville-Campus Invitational on April 22, where they placed fourth among nine teams.

“The weather was nasty yet again,” Bevis said of the inclement weather conditions that have beset spring sports across Kansas this season. “Despite the cold and wind, the guys battled hard. It was great to see us be competitive in every match, win or lose.”

Colin Kleysteuber at No. 2 singles had the highest finish for the Buffs, placing third going 2-1 in his three matches. He first defeated Carson Jobe of Goddard-Eisenhower, 8-0, and then faced Campus’ Ryan Nguyen in the semis, falling by an 8-4 margin. He bounced back in the third-place match to defeated Noah Heger of Winfield, 8-3.

The No. 2 doubles team of John Tran and Josh Negron placed fifth, going 2-1. They lost their opening match to Campus’ Denning/Parker by an 8-4 margin. But they bounced back to claim consecutive 8-6 nail-biters over Hill/Stenzel of Newton and Bansemer/Palhan of Derby.

For the No. 1’s, it was a much tougher day, with Logan Morren going 1-2 at No. 1 singles while Charles Stillian and Abraham Hernandez had the same record at No. 1 doubles.

Morren dropped an 8-3 decision in his opener against Kale Groff of Wichita-The Independent before bouncing back to defeat Sam Claussen of Newton, 8-3. In the fifth-place match, he fell 8-5 to Jacob Bush of Campus.

The Buffs were at Topeka for a tournament on Monday.