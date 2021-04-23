Broncbusters roll past NW Tech

GCCC Sports Information Services

Reid picks up 12th win of season

GOODLAND - Garden City Community College didn't thing too long about those two losses to Butler on Monday. Need proof? Look no further than the box scores from Thursday.

Tara Reid struck out five, Carly Powley clubbed her fourth home run of the season, and the Broncbusters pounded Northwest Tech 13-3 in five innings.

As they did in their first meeting, the Broncbusters didn't waste much time. McKayla Encinias drew a walk to begin the game; took second on a ground out; stole third and then came home on a wild pitch for the first run of the contest. Alexis Maestretti added a two-out RBI knock, and Garden City was up 2-0. Erykah Foster's sacrifice fly in the second gave them a three-run cushion.

After Northwest Tech got a run back in the bottom of the inning, the Broncbusters exploded. Powley walked, Nya Chacon singled, and Lacey Kearsley slapped an RBI base hit to right. An error followed by Reid's sac fly made it 6-1 before Encinias pounded a ball to center for an RBI. Two batters after, Powley smoked a three-run bomb to center to give Garden city an 11-1 advantage. They tacked on two more in the fifth.

Reid earned her 12th win of the year in the circle, allowing three runs on five hits in five innings. Chacon and Powley each collected three hits.

Game 2

Garden City provided plenty of punch in Thursday's opener. They were equally as impressive in the finale.

Nya Chacon and Carly Powley each went yard, Arianna Griego drove in three runs, and the Broncbusters polished off a two-game sweep with a 15-3 victory over Northwest Tech.

In almost a carbon copy of game one, the Broncbusters struck first in the first on Powley's sacrifice fly. Then it was the sophomore using some muscle, flexing following a three-run homer in the third that made it 4-0.

After the Mavericks made things interesting by slicing the lead to two in the bottom half, Chacon provided some more power in the fifth. Following Powley's single to left, the freshman delivered a two-run blast to center that pushed the lead to 6-2. In the sixth, it was Powley again, ripping an RBI single, Chacon followed with a run-scoring double, Lacey Kearsley smashed an RBI hit to left, and Griego cleared the bases with a double, scoring three and capping off a nine-run inning that saw Amy Schmeckpeper's team send 13 players to the plate.

Garden City scored 15 runs on 14 hits with everyone in the lineup with exception of Micaela Mirabal collecting at least one knock. Powley drove in five runs, and Kearsley struck out three in five innings in the circle.