GCCC draws with rival Dodge

GCCC Sports Information Services

DODGE CITY - Following a disappointing loss to Barton in the Region VI basketball quarterfinals, Mohamed Diarra was looking for a new challenge.

It didn't take the freshman, who sought out an old passion, long to find it. And Garden City Community College men's soccer coach Corey Bryant is glad that he did.

Diarra, who played soccer growing up, made his presence felt on Wednesday, helping setup Garden City's lone goal in 1-1 tie with rival Dodge City at Memorial Stadium.

"The guys absolutely played their butts off," Bryant said. "We just couldn't find the game winner in the end."

Diarra helped the Broncbusters break a scoreless tie in the 27th minute, looping a perfect 15-yard pass to Juan Sebastian-Sanchez, who tapped the ball in the air before firing a rocket past Dodge City keeper Marco Galardini.

"I said it the last game, our guys are beginning to get a better feel for what we are asking them to do," Bryan explained.

Unfortunately, that's the only offense Garden City could muster. Then, in the second half, Dodge City got their break when Christopher Quijanos was in the right place at the right time, following a blocked shot in the box with a blast from five yards out that tied the match.

"Just bad luck there," Bryant said.

Garden City had chance to retake the lead in the 88th minute, but Diarra's header sailed wide right. That was followed by a questionable no call when Felix Mesquita was tackled in the box with less than 30 seconds remaining.

"We had some chances there at the end," Bryant said. "We just couldn't finish."

Levi Flores was fantastic, recording six saves for the Broncbusters while Dodge City outshot Garden City 12-11.

Women

The Broncbusters never gave themselves much of a chance.

Garden City was limited to just seven shots on goal, Treasher Valcin scored twice, and Dodge City blanked Garden City 5-0 Wednesday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

"We didn't play well at all, period," GCCC Head Coach Corey Bryant said. "It's very disappointing."

How bad was it? Well considering that Dodge City scored four goals on their first six shots sums it up pretty well.

"We should never have lost like that," Bryant explained. "They just took it right to us."

Renica Beauplan broke the scoreless tie just five minutes into the match. Valcin added a goal just three minutes later before Maria Macedo scored in the 20th minute. Then the capper: Hanna Marshall's goal in the 32nd minute, where she drew keeper Kelcie Tuner out wide before slipping the ball past her easily, gave Dodge City a 4-0 halftime edge. Valcin added another midway through the final period.

"That performance was just unacceptable," Bryant added.

The Broncbusters lost their sixth straight match, dropping to 1-6 overall. The GCCC women host Butler on Saturday.