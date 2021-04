Garden City Telegram

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

Tennis: 3 p.m., GCHS boys at Haysville-Campus.

Golf: 3 p.m., GCHS boy at Dodge City Invite.

Softball: 2 p.m., GCCC at Northwest Tech; 4 p.m., GCHS at Liberal; 4 p.m., Stanton County at Holcomb.

Baseball: 1 p.m., GCCC at Dodge City; 4 p.m., Holcomb at Southwestern Heights.

Rodeo: GCCC at Panhandle State.

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

Track: 3 p.m., GCHS at Holcomb Invite.

Baseball: 4 p.m., Great Bend at GCHS; 4 p.m., Holcomb at Goodland.

Swimming: 2 p.m., GCHS girls at Marion; 3:30 p.m., Holcomb girls at Salina South.

Rodeo: GCCC at Panhandle State.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Tennis: 9 a.m., GCHS boys Invite.

Soccer: 1 p.m., Butler at GCCC women.

Softball: 1 p.m., Colby at GCCC.

Track: GCCC at Fort Hays State.

Baseball: 1 p.m., Dodge City at GCCC.

Rodeo: GCCC at Panhandle State.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

Football: 1 p.m., GCCC at Hutchinson.

MONDAY, APRIL 26

Soccer: 6:30 p.m., GCHS girls at Dodge City.

Golf: GCCC at District 3 Championship, Wichita; 1 p.m., Holcomb boys at Cimarron.

Swimming: 4 p.m., Holcomb at Hays.

Baseball: 4 p.m., Liberal at GCHS.

Softball: 4 p.m., Liberal at GCHS.