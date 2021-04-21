GCCC falls to Barton

GCCC Sports Information Services

Corey Bryant will never settle for moral victories., but on Monday night, despite his men soccer team's fifth loss of the season, a 2-0 decision to No. 15 Barton, he was at least somewhat pleased.

"They are competing and doing the things that we are asking them to do," Bryant said. "They are figuring some things out."

Garden City Community College played tremendous defense again, holding the Cougars scoreless the first 30 minutes, until Vladyslav Peretyatko broke through with a goal in the 31st minute.

"We've struggled offensively, but we played well on the other end," Bryant added. "But Barton is a really good team."

Garden City also missed on some pointblank chances in the first half. Luis Milan had a cross that was placed perfectly in front of him in the 41st minute. But the freshman pushed the ball wide right. 20 minutes earlier, Jake Graham missed a 20-yarder that deflected off a Barton defender. And in the end, the Cougars, which added a late goal by Genildo Postimo in the 87th minute, handed the Broncbusters their fourth straight shutout loss.

Garden City was outshot 18-5, but had three shots on goal, two by Milan and one by Graham—all close misses. Levi Flores recorded seven saves.

Women

There must be something about the month of April when it comes high winds in Southwest Kansas because on Monday, mother nature let Corey Bryant's team have it.

Once again, Garden City Community College struggled to knife through the stiff breeze, getting shutout for the second straight match by Barton, 2-0.

And it could have been worse.

The Cougars missed an early scoring chance when Kadin Stinson's line-drive kick nailed the crossbar following a breakaway. In fact, even goalkeeper Kelcie Turner looked surprised when the ball deflected too high. It didn't matter much in the grand scheme of things once Dahien Cabrera scored an unassisted goal in the 13th minute. The Cougars added another goal by Francesca Martella in the 58th minute.

Turner, who was filling in for the injured Haven Purcell, recorded five saves in 90 minutes, while Garden City was outshot 18-1.