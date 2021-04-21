Butler sweeps Broncbusters on diamond

GCCC Sports Information Services

Give Amy Schmeckpeper a lot of credit for what she has done with her team this year. But on Monday, the first-year coach at Garden City Community College got a glimpse of the best team in the conference, and perhaps the nation.

Maddie Redman struck out eight, she and Kelcie Kippes combined for a no hitter, and third-ranked Butler rolled to an 11-0 victory in five innings at Tangeman Sports Complex.

"I think today was more of a mentality thing than anything," Schmeckpeper said afterwards. "We played really timid."

And it showed right from the start.

Micaela Mirabal's error at third to begin the game got Butler going. Shayna Espy followed with an RBI single, and Emily Adler ripped a run-scoring base hit to left to make it 2-0.

It stayed that way until the third when Adler struck again with a lead-off double. Ari Cordova brought her around with a single to center, Sydney Adler and Tadum Soetaert clubbed a pair of RBI knocks, and it was 5-0.

"Our pitchers were working from behind a lot all day, and that really hurt us," Schmeckpeper added.

Meantime, the Broncbusters could not find a rhythm at the plate. They went down in order in both the first and second innings before Mirabal ended the perfect game with a six-pitch walk with two outs in the third. But Redman quickly regained command, getting McKayla Encinias to ground out to third. She and Kippes proceeded to retire the final six Garden City hitters.

In the Butler fourth, a Hannah Knox single, and an error by Arianna Griego in right, put the visitors up 8-0. Then in the fifth, the Grizzlies plated three more, fueled by a pair of RBI base hits by Adler and Knox.

Redman and Kippes combined to throw just 68 pitches for Butler, which won its 28th straight game. Adler finished 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI and Espy scored three times.

Tara Reid struggled all day, allowing 11 runs on 13 hits in five innings. But she didn't get much help behind her as Garden City committed five errors, their second most in a game this season.

Game 2

Third-ranked Butler had not lost a conference game all season heading into the Monday's series finale. There's a reason for that.

Their pitching was solid again, getting another combined five-hit masterpiece from Maddie Redmand and Kelcie Kippes, Emily Adler knocked in three runs, and the Grizzlies beat Garden City 13-2 in a run-rule victory Monday afternoon at Tangeman Sports Complex.

"We made way too many mistakes, and against a good team like that, they're going to capitalize," Head Coach Amy Schmeckpeper said.

The Broncbusters committed five errors in the opener and three more in game two. And their pitching was shaky for a second straight contest with Lacey Kearsley surrendering 12 hits while tossing 143 pitches. She yielded three runs in the first and two more in the second when Adler clubbed a two-run single to center to make it 5-0. The Broncbusters finally broke through with two runs in their half, but they could never sustain any offensive juice.

In the third, the Grizzlies added to their lead on Mariah Wheeler's RBI single, which was followed by Elycia Johnson's error at third that allowed a run to score. Another miscue by Monet Martinez in right later in the inning and an Adler single through the middle gave Butler a 10-2 advantage.

"I think it's hard because our girls have not seen pitching like that," Schmeckpeper explained. "We definitely took a hit with our confidence in the box."

That five-run third was followed up with two more in the fourth, followed by Alex Olson's pinch-hit RBI single in the fifth that gave Butler a commanding 13-2 edge.

The Broncbusters went down in order in the bottom half.

"I thought we did much better in the second game," Schmeckpeper said. "But our defense didn't help us out at all."

Butler outslugged the Broncbusters 12-5 and won the game despite committing four errors themselves. Adler finished 2-for-3 at the plate, and Redman struck out a pair.

Arianna Griego went 2-for-2 with a run scored for Garden City, which despite the loss, still holds a one-game lead over Colby for first place in the Jayhawk West.