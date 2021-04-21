Buffaloes rout Panthers in WAC matchup

GCHS Athletics

Castillo scores three goals in win

In the case of the Garden City High School Buffaloes girls’ soccer team, they were grateful to have a chance to eliminate the sour taste of Monday’s overtime loss at Hays when they were back on the pitch Tuesday at Great Bend’s Memorial Stadium.

The Buffs responded with an impressive 8-0 shutout of the Panthers, the second time this season they have kept the Panthers off the scoreboard, earlier winning 5-0 in Garden City.

Marcayla Mcgregor opened the scoring for the Buffs in the 15th minute, followed by Anahi Castillo in the 20th minute to make it 2-0. Ariel Martinez upped the margin to 3-0 in the 30th minute and Castillo then tacked on her second goal of the game in the 35th minute of the first half. Her goal came on crossing the ball from the far right side and banging it inside the left post.

That 4-0 score held true going into intermission.

Mcgregor kept the momentum going at the outset of the second half, scoring within the first minute to make it 5-0. Castillo got her hat-trick third goal in the 51st minute. Ivanee Medrano increased the lead to 7-0 when she booted the ball in from the outside the box (20-yard line) in the 55th minute. The Buffs’ final goal came from the foot of Wendy Ramirez with a tap-in from a cross assist by Castillo, that coming in the 68th minute.

Garden City finished with 18 shots to Great Bend’s three. Garden’s Leydaly Enriquez had three saves while Great Bend’s keeper posted 10 saves.

“I think we felt the tensions from last night’s (Monday) loss,” said GCHS head coach Jose Vital-Caro. “It seemed like the girls did, too. They really let it all out on the field and made me proud as a coach that they went out on the field and dominated the game.”

The Buffs improved their season mark to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the WAC. They will travel to Dodge City on Monday to face the Red Demons at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. It will be a rematch from just a week ago when the Lady Buffs prevailed 3-2 at Buffalo Stadium. Great Bend saw its record slip to 0-7 in the WAC and 0-9 overall.

Garden City 4 4 -- 8

Great Bend 0 0 -- 0

First Half

GC—Marcayla Mcgregor, 15th minute

GC—Anahi Castillo, 20th minute

GC—Ariel Martinez, 30th minute

GC—Anahi Castillo, 35th minute

Second Half

GC—Marcayla Mcgregor, 41st minute

GC—Anahi Castillo, 51st minute

GC—Ivanee Medrano, 61st minute

GC—Wendy Ramirez, 68th minute

Shots—Garden City 18, Great Bend 3. Saves—GC (Enriquez 3), GB—10.