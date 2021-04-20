Symetra Tour returns to Garden City

Symetra Tour release

Garden City Charity Classic set for April 30 to May 2

The fifth stop on the 2021 “Road to the LPGA” takes the Symetra Tour to Buffalo Dunes Golf Course for the seventh annual Garden City Charity Classic, April 30 to May 2. In the past, the Garden City event has been held in the fall.

“We are excited to return to the sunflower state for the Garden City Charity Classic and the newly renovated Buffalo Dunes Golf Course,” said Mike Nichols, the Chief Business Officer of the LPGA Qualifying Tours. “Garden City has been a welcome stop for the Symetra Tour since 2014, and we look forward to these new spring dates which are certain to attract the strongest field in the tournament’s history.”

Greeting the 144-player field is a total purse of $175,000. Individuals are set to compete in a 54-hole stroke play format with a cut to the low 60 players and ties after 36 holes. The winner’s share for the event is $26,250.

“We look forward to this week every year as we get ready to welcome the future LPGA Tour stars from all over the globe,” said Jennifer Cunningham, the tournament director for the Garden City Charity Classic. “While we were unable to host the ladies last season due to COVID-19, the anticipation has been building and we are so thrilled as a community to be a part of and watch dreams come true at Buffalo Dunes.”

Defending champion Alejandra Llaneza, Mexico City, Mexico, is among the competitors next week. Throughout her career on the Symetra Tour, Llaneza has claimed sixteen top-10’s including two wins, the second coming in 2015 at the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Women’s Health Classic.

“I’m really excited to go back to Garden City. We had to skip a year due to COVID-19 but now we’re back,” said Llaneza. “Buffalo Dunes is a very special place for me not only because of the win in 2019 but also because everyone is so welcoming, and I love that many people from the area come watch the tournament. I love playing that golf course and it will be a fun week.”

Action gets underway at 7:30 a.m. all three days with play starting off No. 1 and No. 10 tees in the first two rounds and No. 1 for the final round.

