GCHS claims Hays title

GCHS Athletics

Juhl ties for third place

HAYS - It hasn’t been a good spring season for weather in southwest Kansas for athletic competitions and Monday’s chilly and blustery conditions in Hays at Smoky Hill Country Club was no exception.

Playing in their first Western Athletic Conference tournament at the Bob Blazer/Hays High Invitational, the Garden City Buffaloes’ boys’ golf team captured first-place honors with a four-man team total of 336. That was good for a 13-stroke victory over Great Bend’s 349 with host Hays High’s 350 in third place.

“I thought we played solid in the wind and cold,” said GCHS coach Trent Specht. “We got off to another shaky start, but overall played solid when it got tough.”

Dodge City’s Cooper Scheck and Topeka West’s Miles Alonzo shared medalist honors with scores of 78 on the 6,165-yard, par-71, Smoky Hill layout. Juhl tied for third with Hays High’s Jason Krannawitter. Jack Koksal was fifth with an 81 while Cayden Cundiff tied for 10th with an 84.

Zach Warren and Keith Burr tied for 19th with scores of 92 while Mason Vigil had a non-counting 98. Aaron Allen, playing as an individual and his score not counting in the team total, shot an 85.

With scores higher due to the inclement weather conditions, Specht said that overall he was pleased with his top four scores.

“We’ve got to get better all around, but I like where we are headed,” Specht said.

The Buffs will head to neighboring Dodge City on Thursday, weather permitting, to play in the Dodge City Invitational at Mariah Hills Golf Course. Scheduled tee time is 3 p.m. It will be the second of five WAC tournaments that determine the league champion. The Buffs will host their own invitational on Saturday, May 8, with a 36-hole event to be played at both Buffalo Dunes Golf Course and The Golf Club at Southwind. They also will host the Class 6A regional tournament on May 17.

Team Scores

1. Garden City, 336; 2. Great Bend, 349; 3. Hays High, 350; 4. Topeka-Seaman, 353; 5. Salina Central, 378; 6. Dodge City, 381; 7. Liberal, 419.

Garden City Results

T3. Theo Juhl, 79; 5. Jack Koksal, 81; T10. Cayden Cundiff, 84; 13. Aaron Allen, 85; T19. Keith Burr and Zach Warren, 92; 27. Mason Vigil, 98.