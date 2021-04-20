GCCC men fall to Blue Devils, 1-0

GCCC Sports Information Services

KANSAS CITY, KS - At some point you would figure that the Garden City Community College men will figure this thing out. Saturday just wasn't that day.

Leonardo Bonelli scored on a penalty kick in the 14th minute of the match, and Kansas City handed the Broncbusters a 1-0 loss at KCKCC Soccer Field.

"Even though we lost, it's good to finally see all the things that we talked about to the team, implemented through the course of play," Head Coach Corey Bryant said.

The penalty kick was the lone miscue on a day where, for the most part, Garden City out played the Blue Devils. Levi Flores made three outstanding saves, and the Broncbusters and KCK each had 10 shots.

"I believe that we took steps forward today, and I hope that we can continue to build on this performance," Bryant added.

Garden City, 0-5, faced Barton County on Monday night.