Buffaloes fall to Hays in OT

GCHS Athletics

Sudden-death goal drops GCHS, 2-1

In many high school soccer games, overtime means playing a 10-minute extra period to break a tie after the regulation 80-minute game comprised of two, 40-minute halves.

On Monday, however, overtime meant sudden death, or sudden victory if a team wins, when the Hays Indians scored in OT to secure a 2-1 victory over the Garden City Buffaloes in a key Western Athletic Conference matchup.

With high wind once again providing a big advantage to a team for at least half of the game, the host Indians got the blustery conditions at their back for the overtime and made the most of it with the game-winner.

The Buffs scored first in the 12th minute of the opening half on a goal by Destiny Rojo. That held up through the remaining 28 minutes of the half as the teams took the intermission break.

Hays, though, responded with a tying goal just one minute into the second half with the wind at its back. The regulation period would end that way to set up the overtime.

With that wind at their back, the Indians didn’t waste a lot of time before scoring the winning goal.

“It was a frustrating game for us in many ways,” said head coach Jose Vital-Caro, who saw his team’s record slip to 2-2 in the WAC and 6-4 overall. “It’s the only place we play on natural grass and the ball moves slower and the field was a bit bumpy. It changes the speed of the game for us.”

Garden City had just eight shots on goal while Hays had 14. Leydaly Enriquez had 12 saves in goal for GCHS.

“We are looking forward to positive redemption at our house,” Vital-Caro said of the return home game later this spring with the Indians.

There’s barely 24 hours to put this game in the past and prepare for the next one as the Buffs were scheduled to travel to Great Bend on Tuesday WAC contest with the Panthers.