GCCC women's basketball receives honors

GCCC Sports Information Services

In 2019, Donetria McGee was considered one of the best defensive players in the Jayhawk. More than a year later, the sophomore refined her game, and the rest of the conference took notice.

McGee was named to the All-Jayhawk West second team while teammates Justis Odom, Aerihna Afoa, Kealani Neves, and Jill Stephens were selected as honorable mentions.

McGee, the reigning conference defensive player of the year, started 22 out of 23 games, averaging 9.1 points, 5.3 rebounds 1.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She posted three double-doubles including a 13-point, 10-rebound performance vs. Colby on March 29. The sophomore also totaled four steals vs. Colby, Cloud and Butler. She finished 27th in rebounds and 10th in field goal percentage (47 percent).

Odom, who had knee surgery during her senior season in high school, found her form late in the year. The freshman averaged 7.4 points and 6.8 rebounds on 45 percent shooting. She reached double figures eight times including a season-best 16 points in an 81-63 rout of Neosho on Feb. 6. She tallied three-double-doubles and pulled down a career-high 14 boards vs. Dodge City on Feb. 27.

Meantime Afoa, who followed Scales from Colby, had some spectacular scoring bursts. On Feb. 27 at Dodge City, the sophomore helped force overtime by scoring the final 12 points of regulation. Against her former team on March 29, Afoa had her best shooting game of the season, scoring 19 points on 6-of-8 from the field including 4-of-5 from downtown.

Neves' numbers may not jump off the page, but that can be very deceiving. The sophomore had some of her best games against the conference's top teams. In a four-point home loss against No. 17 Hutchinson, Neves scored 20 points and was 5-of-9 from long range. More than a week later, she drilled a contested 3-pointer from the right corner, helping snap Barton's eight-game winning streak.

Stephens will do down as one of the best pure shooters in program history. The freshman averaged 8.3 points per game on 43 percent shooting and finished the year 46-of-112 from 3-point land (41 percent). She finished third in the conference in 3-point percentage and ninth in made triples. She nailed a season-high 7 long balls and poured in 24 points in a 66-48 blowout win over Northwest Tech on March 13.