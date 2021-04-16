Hesston shuts out Busters

GCCC Sports Information Services

HESSTON - The Broncbuster defense played well for the first 57 minutes on Wednesday night. But that's when things went south, and Garden City Community College lost their fourth straight match to begin the season.

Baldo Moreno and Lusanda Nyathi scored two goals during a two-minute stretch as Hesston handed the Broncbusters a 3-0 defeat at Sieber Field.

After playing to a scoreless tie in the first half, the Larks broke through in the 58th minute when the Broncbusters failed to clear a ball and Morendo knocked one past Levi Flores to put the home team up 1-0. Less than 11 minutes later, Nyathi found the back of the net to make it a two-goal deficit. The Larks then capped the scoring in the 89th minute when Ryusei Ogawa rolled a ball through for a 3-0 advantage.

"We just can't catch a break right now," Head Coach Corey Bryant said.

Garden City lost the match despite outshooting Hesston 13-10. Flores recorded five saves.

The Broncbusters next travel to Kansas City, KS. on Saturday.