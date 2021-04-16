GCCC golf claims second

GCCC Sports Information Services

WICHITA - Through two conference tournaments, Garden City Community College looks plenty formidable, posting yet another runner-up finish on Tuesday.

Philip Stjernlof finished fifth overall at 6-over, Adam Samnegard was eighth (8-over), and Garden City took home second at the Jayhawk No. 2 at Crestview Country Club.

Stjernlof began the tournament with rounds of 77 and 71. But the freshman saved his best for Tuesday's final round where he dropped three birdies on the front nine before adding two more on the back, including a beautiful putt on 16. He finished 1-under for the day.

Samnegard's two-day run was almost identical to his teammate, starting off slow with a 76 in round one before improving by three strokes in the second. But on the final day, one of Phil Terpstra's returners from last season, was money, saving par on four of the first five holes before dropping in a birdie on No. 4. He was even through nine and overcame three bogeys on the back to finish 1-over. He knocked in a birdie putt from 20 feet on 17; then parred the final hole.

Meantime Isaac MacNaughton scored a top-10 finish, coming in ninth at 12-over par with his best stretch of golf coming in the second round where he fired a 71. Guilherme Oliva tied his teammate at 12-over, while Oliwer Toiminen was 16th at 17-over, Alexander Silfwergard 20th (20-over) and Noah Ortiz 24th (25-over).

Hutchinson won the team title while the Blue Dragons' Charlie Crockett grabbed the individual crown with a spectacular 8-under par.

The Broncbusters will play next on Monday in the Jayhawk Conference Championships at Sand Creek Station, Newton.