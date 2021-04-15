Sanchez wins bull riding

GCCC Sports Information Services

WEATHERFORD, OK-The Garden City rodeo team competed at Southwestern Oklahoma State over the weekend.

Dustin Sanchez took fifth in the long go in bull riding and won the short go with an 81-point ride. He also won the average championship. The men's team finished in sixth with Panhandle State claiming the overall team title.

On the women's side, Garden City failed to get anyone in the short go.

Garden City in competing at Fort Hays State this weekend.