Lakin wins team titles at Syracuse

The Lakin High School boys’ and girls’ track squads won the team titles Monday at a Syracuse track meet for Hi-Plains League schools.

BOYS

The Broncs’ boys won seven of the day’s events, with Lawson Beymer leading the way for Lakin with three individual championships, to edge out Stanton County for the championship by two points.

Beymer won the distance races with a a stretch as he claimed the titles in the 800-meter, 1,600-meter, and 3,200-meter by less than a second in each race.

In the 800, the Bronc edged Stanton County’s Uziel Carrasco for the win with a 2:11.03. In the 1,600, Beymer leaned farther than Stanton County’s Kamryn Golub for the victory at 4:41.12. Then in the 3,200, Beymer ran a 10:27.47 to clip the Trojans’ second place finisher Golub.

The other triple gold winner in the meet was Wichita County’s Manuel Chavez. Chavez claimed the discus with a throw of 137-7.5; the javelin with a toss of 158-01; and the shot putt with a winning throw of 47-10.

Other first place event winners in the boys’ meet include:

100 - Hever Mercado, Southwestern Heights, 11.55.

200 - Brady Hendrix, Lakin, 23.37.

400 - Bryant Olivera, Southwestern Heights, 53.41.

110 Hurdles - Cole Smith, Stanton County, 16.60.

300 Hurdles - Tyler Tarpley, Lakin, 44.41.

4x100 Relay - Lakin, 45.25.

4x400 Relay - Stanton County, 3:42.46.

4x800 Relay - Lakin, 8:54.04.

High Jump - Hugo Leyva, Syracuse, 5-8.

Triple Jump - Tristan Friesen, Sublette, 39-08.75.

Long Jump - Samuel Canny, Stanton County, 20-03.

Pole Vault - Tristan Porter, Wichita County, 12-06.

Lakin won the boys meet with 153 points; Stanton County had 151 for second; and third went to Wichita County with 89.5 points.

GIRLS

The Lakin girls accumulated points with top 10 finishes to defeat Stanton County in the team completion by seven points.

The Broncs lone event champion at the meet was Jordan Webb in the discus with a toss of 90-01.

Double event winners on the day were Syracuse’s Kate Riley who won the 100-meter with a 13.23, and the long jump with a leap of 16-03.5; Stanton County’s Chesney Peterson with a 5:08.05 in the 1,600-meter and a 2:18.57 in the 800-meter; Yaya Moreno of Syracuse claimed the high jump with a leap of 4-10 and also took the triple jump with a 33-04.75.

Other first place event winners in the girls’ meet include:

200 - Adyson Scott, Stanton County, 28.07.

400 - Ciera Hernandez, Wichita County, 1:105.92.

3,200 - Madison Seyb, Stanton County, 13:30.63.

100 Hurdles - Jayden Mitchell, Syracuse, 18.43.

300 Hurdles - Clarysa Webber, Sublette, 49.94.

4x100 Relay - Syracuse, 52.87.

4x400 Relay - Syracuse, 4:23.11.

4x800 Relay - Southwestern Heights, 11:02.73.

Shot Putt - Hannah Lampers, Syracuse, 31-03.

Javelin - Calyssa Seger, Stanton County, 90-01.

Pole Vault - Suzanne Farnham, Stanton County, 8-06.

Lakin finished with 119 points for the team title, Stanton County took second with 112, and Syracuse finished in third with 100 points.