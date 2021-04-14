Wilborn wins 100 hurdles

GCCC Sports Information Services

WICHITA - The Garden City Community College women’s and men’s track teams competed in Wichita over the weekend at Friends University.

WOMEN

A week after qualifying for nationals, Diondra Wilborn was spectacular again.

The freshman won the 100-meter hurdles, setting a new school record in the process with a time of 14.62 seconds.

Tah'trhea Brown had an impressive triple, placing fourth in the 100-meter dash (12.48 seconds), fifth in the 200 meters (25.66), and seven in her debut in the long jump (4.59 meters).

Abigail Pinnock took fourth in the 800 with a personal best time of 2:26.01. Erica Davis grabbed sixth in the 200 with a time of 25.99, while Bethany Schupman was sixth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:13.31), and Diamond Choate finished seventh with a personal record of 1:14.77.

MEN

Fabian Nava had a breakthrough performance in the long jump, setting a new personal best of 6.77 meters, finishing fifth. He also came back and also ran a personal record of 11.38 seconds in the 100-meters.

Tahj Ferguson took sixth in the long jump with a personal best of 6.70 meters, while Jalen Jackson finished sixth in the high jump, clearing 1.88 meters. Shaun Johnson was seventh in the 400-meter hurdles (59.65 seconds), and teammate Angel Ayala took eighth in his debut in the 400-meter hurdles, clocking a time of 1:00.12.

The 4x400 relay team of Ferguson, Ivan Cornelius, Jereun Wagner and Matiyron Easley came in fourth with a time of 42.36 seconds.

Up next for both GCCC squads will be the Garden City Invite, scheduled for Saturday.