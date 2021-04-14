GCHS girls win home swim meet

First time for team title in 17 years at meet

The Garden City High School girls’ swim team accomplished more than winning races Tuesday at the Garden City Family YMCA. It was the first time in 17 years that they won the team title over Western Athletic Conference foe Great Bend at the annual meet.

Paige Chappel and Avery Meng led the way for the Buffaloes as each won two individual events and also were part of two relay teams finishing with the gold.

Chappel claimed the title in the 500-yard freestyle with a 6:18.29, edging out second place finisher Emilee Hall of Great Bend at 6:32.18. Her second win came in the 200-yard freestyle, once again beating Hall, swimming a 2:18.76 to the Panthers’ 2:24.92.

Meng grabbed the win in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:17.42 time, .60 second or more faster than the competition. It was also a 6A state consideration time. The Buffalo’s other victory came in the 200-yard IM where she swam a personal record of 2:37.01.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Payton Tull, Meng, P. Chappel and Ashleigh Chappel swam a combined 6A state qualifying time of 2:04.43 for the win. The qualification time to beat is 2:06.79 for Class 6A. The Garden City team of Haily Arteaga, Daniela rodriguez, Jesse York and Emily Miner finished with a 3:16.62 for ninth place.

Garden City’s 200-yard freestyle relay team swam to a 6A state consideration time of 1:52.51 to win the event. The relay team is made up of A.Chappel, P. Chappel, Tull and Meng. The Buffaloes relay team of Alya Arana, Miner, Kennedy Johnson and Georgia Fahrmeier finished in sixth place with a time of 2:15.08.

GCHS’ A. Chappel grabbed the victory in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:03.46. Lexi Arwine took second place with a 1:08.43 and York finished in ninth with a 1:15.37.

In the 100-yard backstroke, Garden City’s Lana Rodriguez took the title with a swim of 1:11. 36. Teammate Tull grabbed second with a 1:13.16 and Miner finished seventh with a 1:26.36.

“We had some times cut, but overall this was not our best meet,” GCHS Head Coach Jennifer Meng said. “I’m looking forward to our next meet at Wichita (North) this weekend.”

Other top 10 finishers for the Buffaloes include:

200-yard IM - Rodriguez took second with a 2:29.93; Fahrmeier swam a 3:07.42 for fifth place.

100-yard breaststroke - Mya Garcia finished second with a 1:23.62; York took sixth at 1:35.60.

200-yard freestyle - Johnson swam a 2:45.99 for fifth place and Joselyn Hoff plaid ninth at 2:55.25.

50-yard freestyle - A. Chappel finished third with a 28.65; Tull was right behind her in fourth place with a 28.78; and Arwine took 10th at 3142.

100-yard butterfly - Garcia finished in third place at 1:15.48; Fahrmeier took sixth with a 1:27.58; and in seventh was Arana at 1:33.81.

400-yard freestyle relay - Team of Arwine, Garcia,Rodriguez and Arana took third place with a time of 4:36.58.

HOLCOMB

The Holcomb High School girls’ swimming team was at the GCHS meet, finishing fourth as a team.

The Longhorns’ Kiera Brink continued her dominance of the 50-yard event, taking the title with a time of 28.02. Ashlynn Powers grabbed fifth place with a 29.04 and finishing in sixth at 29.08 right behind her was teammate Ella Stoppel.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Stoppel, Adi George, Powers and Brink finished in second place with a 1:55/74. The time was fast enough to be a state consideration time. Finishing in fifth was Holcomb’s team of Jensyn Kennedy, Alexa Roth, Rylie Thyne and Isabel Macias at 2:14.61. The Longhorns third really team of Samantha Sauseda, Alexis ratlin, Yaridel Gutierrez-Ramos and Olivia Wilds took ninth place with a 2:53.19.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the HHS team of Brink, George, Powers and Stoppel grabbed second place with a time of 4:28.90. The team of Thyne, Sauseda, Kennedy and Macias finished in eighth place with a 5:24.62.

Other top 10 finishers for the Longhorns include:

100-yard backstroke - Kennedy finished in fourth with a 1:25.33.

100-yard freestyle - Thyne swam an 1:16.74 for 10th place.

500-yard freestyle - Sauseda finished 10th with an 8:43.47.

200-yard medley relay - Team of Stoppel, Powers, George and Brink finished fourth with a 2:22.78; team of Kennedy, Thyne, Macias and Alexa Roth swam a 2:36.42 for seventh place.

Garden City won the team title with 404 points, Great Bend was second with 352 and Dodge City took third with 256. Holcomb was fourth with 176 points and Liberal was fifth with 35.

The Buffaloes will be back in action on Saturday at Wichita North.