Garden City captures win over TMP

GCHS Athletics

At halftime of Tuesday’s non-league girls’ soccer game in Hays, the Garden City High School Buffaloes found themselves knotted in a 1-1 deadlock with the Monarchs of TMP-Marian.

“I told the girls (at halftime) that we cannot underestimate any team we play, including this one,” said GCHS coach Jose Vital-Caro after his team produced a 3-goal second half en route to a 4-1 triumph. “We need to play hard as if every game was a state championship game.”

The Monarchs struck first, scoring less than four minutes into the first half. Ten minutes later, Marcayla Mcgregor responded with a strike outside the box at the 30th minute to tie the game at 1-1.

“Thankfully, they did just that in the second half,” Vital-Caro said of his team’s effort over the final 40 minutes.

Ivanee Medrano scored the second goal to put the Buffs up for good just four minutes into the final half. Andrea Aguilar made it 3-1 and then Mcgregor topped it off with a tap-in goal after Medrano hit a post from a good strike 35 yards out.

Ledaly Enriquez had 3 saves in goal during the first half and Niera Calderon had 4 saves in the second half. The Buffs out-shot the Monarchs 12-7.

The victory improves the Buffs’ season record to 4-3 overall. They are 1-1 in the Western Athletic Conference and are scheduled to host rival Dodge City at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Buffalo Stadium in a WAC showdown.

Garden City 1 3 -- 4

TMP-Marian 1 0 -- 1

First Half

TMP—Goal n/a, 3rd minute

GC—Marcayla Mcgregor, 13th minute, unassisted

Second Half

GC—Ivanee Medrano, 44th minute, unassisted

GC—Andrea Aguilar, time n/a

GC—Marcayla Mcgregor, time n/a

Shots—GC 12, TMP 7. Saves—GC (Enriquez 3, Calderon 4).