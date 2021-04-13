GCCC soccer falls to Coffeyville

GCCC Sports Information Services

The Garden City Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams hosted Coffeyville for games on Sunday, and both fell short to the Red Ravens.

WOMEN

In two home matches this year, mother nature has not done Garden City Community College any favors.

Playing into 30 mph winds, the Broncbuster offense struggled again, producing just seven shots. Meantime Coffeyville went on the attack early, scoring twice in the first seven minutes in a 3-1 victory Sunday afternoon at Broncbuster Stadium.

In just the second minute of the match, Louise Atkinson sent a cross on a corner kick into the box that Shyanne Reid headed past Haven Purcell for a 1-0 lead. Less than five minutes later, Emily Hannah lasered a ball off of Purcell's fingertips from 30 yards out on a free kick to make it 2-0.

The score stayed that way until seven minutes into the final period when Garden City's Miranda Cardona was awarded a free kick from inside the 15-yard line. The freshman sent a rocket past a diving Cat burns in the left corner of the goal to slice the deficit in half.

But that was all Garden City could muster.

For the most part, the match was played on the Broncbusters side of the field, and in the 85th minute, the Red Ravens put the game away on Rachael Manley's goal from 20 yards out.

Louise Atkinson had three assists for Coffeyville, which evened their record at 2-2.

Garden City lost their third straight match after opening the season with a victory over Neosho. Purcell had eight saves, and the Broncbusters were outshot 33-7.

MEN

For the second time in their first three matches, Garden City failed to do anything on the offensive end.

Miguel Da Silva scored twice, Coffeyville's defense limited the Broncbusters to just two shots, and the Red Ravens blanked Garden City 4-0 Sunday afternoon at Broncbuster Stadium.

Coffeyville took control from the start, scoring four minutes into the match when Tahj Hylton slipped a ball past Jafar Chehade.

Meantime the Broncbusters laid back again, producing just one shot over the first 45 minutes. They were down 1-0 at the break.

In the second half, Coffeyville scored early again when Pedro Branco scored following a free kick off Connor Pugh's assist. Miguel Da Silva then added a pair of goals in the 50th and 53rd minutes to put the Red Ravens up 4-0.

Chehade was under pressure all afternoon, producing four saves for Garden City, which dropped to 0-3.