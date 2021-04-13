Cimarron, Lakin claim track titles

The Cimarron girls and Lakin boys came away with team titles on April 6 at the Stanton County track meet.

For Cimarron, it was a complete team effort for the victory, as Bluejays placed in the top five in each of the meet’s events to accumulate the winning point total of 113. Lakin’s girls finished second with 100 points and Syracuse took third with 83.

A trio of individual titles led the Cimarron scoring.

Courtney Clinesmith won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.32, Macy Fugitt claimed the high jump with a leap of 4-8 and Jacee Wilson out-leaped the competition by almost five feet to grab first place in the triple jump with a jump of 36-6.

Other area multiple event winners on the day included:

Stanton County’s Chesney Peterson winning two events, setting school records in both. Peterson won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:10.63 and the 3,200-meter in 11:20.46.

Syracuse’s Kate Riley claimed two events of her own. Riley sped past the completion in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.29 and took the long jump title with a leap of 16-7, a little over five-inches farther than teammate Yaya Moreno in second place.

Debbie Peters of South Gray grabbed her own pair of individual titles, both in field events. Peters tossed the shot put 37-05.75 for first and then in the discus, she threw for 88-08 for the win.

Syracuse’s relay teams claimed two of the three relay races. The 4x100 relay team of Yaya Moreno, Areli Moreno, Kadee Thomeczek and Riley won with a time of 54.90. The 4x400 team of Y. Moreno, Thomeczek, A. Moreno and Ashlyn Finlay ran a 4:41.29 for the title.

Other first place winners in the girls’ meet included:

200 - Erin Urie, Lakin.

400 - Josiah Ortiz, Lakin.

800 - Ozia Trujillo, Southwestern Heights.

300 hurdles - Clarysa Penner, Sublette.

4x800 relay - Southwestern Heights: Anatasia Alvidrez, Yanely Puentes, Yesenia Trejo and Ozia Trujillo.

Pole Vault - Nakaela O’Hair, Elkhart.

On the boys side, Lakin’s relay teams dominated the competition and Lawson Weilert-Beymer won two individual events to led the Broncs to the team title with 139 points. Cimarron finished second with 106 and Stanton County took third with 103.

The Broncs’ 4x100 relay team of Tyler Tarpley, Ty Davidson, Brady Hendrix and Servando Gonzalez ran a combined 44.82 for the victory. The 4x400 team, Tarpley, Gonzalez, Connor Hudson and Davidson claimed the title with a 3:51.43. The trifecta was complete with the 4x800 relay team winning in a time of 9:01.18. The team was made up of Weilert-Beymer, Pablo Arreola, Davidson and EdwinGarcia.

Weilert-Beymer won the 800-meter race with a time of 2:10.21 and also took the 1,600-meter run with a 4:48.86.

The big winner on the day in individual events was Cimarron’s Seth Ridenour, claiming three titles.

Ridenour won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.46, then followed that up with the 200-meter dash title at 24.07. His last first place individual championship came in the long jump, with a leap of 19-10.75.

South Gray’s Ethan Salmans claimed the two hurdle titles a the meet. In the 100-meter hurdles, he ran a 16.04 and then in the 300-meter hurdles Salmans clocked a 44.00 for the win.

Other first place winners in the boys’ meet included:

400 - Bryant Oliver, Southwestern Heights.

3,200 - Kamryn Golub, Stanton County.

High Jump - Brent Peters, South Gray.

Pole Vault - Brady Deges, South Gray.

Triple Jump - Tristan Friesen, Sublette.

Shot Putt - Roger Martinez, Stanton County.

Discus - Olando Molina, Stanton County.

Javelin - Hever Mercado, Southwestern Heights.