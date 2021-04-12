GCHS softball rolls in Wichita

GCHS Athletics

Early in the 2021 spring season, Garden City High School’s softball coach Trina Moquett has been looking for continued improvement from her team that is trying to return to form from a two-year absence on the diamond.

After a doubleheader sweep a week earlier over Goodland, the Buffs hit the road Thursday for a swing into Wichita to play a pair of City League teams – Heights in the opener and South in the second.

It proved to be a dominating day for the Buffs, winning against Heights, 21-1, behind a no-hitter by sophomore pitcher Brie Manwarren, and then a lopsided 25-4 rollover of South in Game 2. The wins improved them to 4-0 and they will travel to Hays on Tuesday for the opening of their Western Athletic Conference schedule. The doubleheader will begin at 4 p.m.

The Buffaloes had a little bit of everything in Game 1 as Manwarren was dominant, striking out 13 while walking just two in five innings. The one run by Heights came on a walk, a wild pitch and two passed balls. Otherwise, the Lady Falcons couldn’t handle the sophomore’s command of her various pitches.

Moquett’s squad belted out 19 hits, including doubles by Mya Cruz, Manwarren and Abby Ellerman, a triple by Cruz and a grand slam home run by Ellerman.

“I thought we did a number of good things and Brie pitched well,” Moquett said. “We’re starting to do a better job of hitting, and our defense is improving. We’re still not talking enough out in the field, knowing the game situation so we have areas on which we can improve.”

In Game 2, Gisselle Gutierrez took the mound for the Buffs, giving up just 1 run. The Lady Buffs’ defense was a bit shaky by committing four errors. Offensively, they pounded out 17 hits.

Kamryn Foster, Ellerman Rilee McGraw and Gutierrez had doubles while Gutierrez and Anjie Serrano homered to help the onslaught along.

Gutierrez was solid on the mound, striking out six and walking none.

Game 1

Garden City 347 07 -- 21 19 0

Wichita Heights 100 00 -- 1 0 3

Manwarren (W2-0) and Serrano; Maddox (L) and Brownlee. 2B—GC (Cruz, Manwarren, Ellerman). 3B—GC (Cruz). HR—GC (Ellerman). LOB—GC 4, WH 1.

Game 2

Garden City 557 8 -- 25 17 4

Wichita South 301 0 -- 4 1 6

Gutierrez (W) and Cruz; Nelson (L) and Stephens. 2B—GC (K. Foster, Ellerman, McGraw, Gutierrez). HR—GC (Gutierrez, Serrano). LOB—GC 4, WH 3.