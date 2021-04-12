GCHS sixth at Maize South

Windy conditions and stiffer competition greeted the Garden City High School boys’ tennis team Saturday as they competed at Maize South. The Buffaloes finished sixth as a team on the day.

“While we would have liked to have more wins, overall I took a lot of positives away from the tournament,” GCHS Head coach Logan Bevis said. “We brought the wind with us from Garden and it made for some difficult tennis for all the players.”

Colin Kleysteuber, playing No. 2 singles, was the top performer for the Buffaloes, posting a 2-2 record and finishing fourth. Kleysteuber went 2-1 in pool play, including wins over Buehler and Wichita Northwest. He dropped the third place match to Drew Middleton of toward Circle 8-4.

“Colin handled the wind pretty well, eventually running into opponents whose games (slices and aggressive net play) gave them an advantage in the wind,” Bevis said.

On No. 1 singles, Logan Morren finished in sixth place with a 1-3 record. His lone victory on the day came with an 8-1 win over Toward Circle’s Noah Allison in his final pool play match.

The doubles teams had the same fate as Morren, finishing sixth in their divisions with 1-3 records.

“The guys saw a pretty high level of tennis,” Bevis said. “ I was happy with the adjustments all the guys tried to make to better deal with the challenging (wind) conditions.

The Buffaloes No. 1 doubles team Charles Stillan and Abraham Hernandez went 1-2 in pool play. They claimed an 8-7 (5) tiebreaker win over a team from Winfield.

Garden City’s No. 2 doubles team of John Tran and Joshua Negron also defeated a Winfield team with a score of 8-6.

“Despite our inexperience, especially in contrast with he players present who participate year-round at clubs, clinics and USTA tournaments, we played hard and were quite competitive in several matches,” Bevis said. ‘I think they gained valuable experience on dealing with windy conditions in tournament play, something that is certainly important in western Kansas.”

Garden City is back in action Tuesday at Salina Central.