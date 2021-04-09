GCHS swimming wins Emporia meet

The Garden City High School girls’ swimming team travelled across the state on Thursday to compete in Emporia, and brought home the team title by over 30 points. Two of Garden City’s relay teams also clocked 6A state consideration times on the day.

Although Garden City did not win an individual event, multiple event placings in the top 10 proved to give GCHS the team win.

The Buffaloes’ 200-yard medley relay team of Lana Rodriguez, Avery Meng, Paige Chappel and Payton Tull finished in second place in the event with a 6A state consideration time of 2:08.45. GCHS’ other team in the event, Georgia Fahrmeier, Lexi Arwine, Mya Garcia and Emily Miner grabbed sixth place with a 2:20.79.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team clocked a 4:18.29 for third place and a 6A state consideration time. The Garden City team is made up of Ashleigh Chappel, Paige Chappel, Tull and Meng.

The 100-yard breaststroke proved to be one of the top events for GCHS, taking three of the top five spots. Meng took second with an 1:17.60, Tull finished third at 1:25.98 and Arwine grabbed fourth place with a 1:27.10.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Ashleigh Chappel took second place with a 2:20.96 for the Buffaloes. Kennedy Johnson finished in eighth at 2:45.24 and Joselyn Hoff took 10th place with a 2:56.57.

Rodriguez finished in fifth place in the 200-yard IM with a time o 2:49.09 and Garcia took sixth with a 2:52.12. Coming in ninth place was Fahrmeier with a 3:02.51.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Paige Chappel swam a 28:54 for four place while Tull finished in seventh with a 29.39.

Garcia took third in the 100-yard butterfly with an 1:13.80 while Fahrmeier finished eighth at 1:24.35.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Ashleigh Chappel had an 1:03.77 for seventh place and Meng finished in eighth at 1:04.63.

Paige Chappel swam a 6:15.63 for a second place finish in the 500-yard freestyle. Johnson took eighth in the event with a 7:17.76 and Joselyn Hoff grabbed 10th place with a 7:32.11.

In the 100-yard backstroke, Rodriguez finished in fourth place with an 1:15.51 while Miner took seventh with an 1:24.17. The Buffaloes’ Jessa York swam an 1:35.78 for 10th place.

Garden City’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Rodriguez, Garcia, Arwine and Ashleigh Chappel finished in sixth place with a 2:01.06. The Buffaloes’ team of Fahrmeier, York, Miner and Hoff swam a 2:15.63 for 10th place.

Garden City won the team title with 404 points while De Soto finished in second with 371. Trinity Academy took third place with 327 points.

The Buffaloes will be in action next on Tuesday during a home meet at the Garden City Family YMCA that begins at 4 p.m.