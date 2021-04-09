GCCC shutout at Hutch

GCCC Sports Information Services

HUTCHINSON - Down three players, Corey Bryant's strategy was clear: sit back and play defense. Unfortunately, that plan didn't work sending Garden City Community College to their second straight loss.

Chiara Stuenkel scored 16 minutes into the match, Hutchinson added two more in the first half, and Hutchinson blanked the Broncbusters 4-0 at the Salthawk Sports Complex on Wednesday afternoon. The loss dropped Garden City to 1-2 overall.

The Blue Dragons made quick work of Bryant's bunch when Stuenkel headed a ball into the net in the 16th minute. But it was what happened towards the end of the period that put the match out of reach.

Lani Dickinson blasted a shot from 35 yards out with the wind that snuck past Kelcie Turner in the 43rd minute. 20 seconds later, Dickinson crossed a ball into the box that Madison Ontjes finished off with a header to make it 3-0 going into the break. The Blue Dragons added an unassisted goal in the 66th minute for the final tally.

Hutchinson outshot Garden City 39-2. Turner had seven saves in her first start.