Buffaloes blank Great Bend

Four players score goals in 5-0 win

All along the early portion of the 2021 high school soccer season, Jose Vital-Caro has been looking for more of his young players to step forward on offense to take some pressure off senior Anahi Castillo.

Castillo, one of the few players with varsity experience from 2019’s season and the non-2020 schedule due to COVID-19, got plenty of help Thursday night at Buffalo Stadium in a 5-0 victory over Great Bend in a Western Athletic Conference match-up.

Four different Buffaloes, all underclassmen, scored goals in the shutout victory. The win improved the Buffs’ season record to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the WAC. Their next outing will be a road game in Hays against Thomas More Prep-Marian at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13.

Sophomore Marcayla Mcgregor got the Lady Buffs on the board first with an unassisted goal in the 32nd minute (7:20 remaining in first half) and then less than four minutes later in the 36th minute, punched another goal into the net (3:41) to put Garden up 2-0 heading into halftime.

When the second half got under way, the Buffs continued their offensive pressure on the Panther goalkeeper, with freshman Ariel Martinez scoring in the 42nd minute (37:22), junior Ivanee Medrano in the 60th minute (20:44) on a long goal from about 25 yards out that found the upper reaches of the net, and then junior Wendy Ramirez finished it off with a goal in the 73rd minute (6:53).

Additionally, Garden City missed a chance for another goal when Destiny Rojo’s penalty kick with 27:32 remaining bounced off the left goal post.

Garden City finished with 21 shots (8 first half, 13 second half) and Great Bend keeper Cassandra Enriquez had 13 saves. Great Bend’s offense struggled and managed just two shots, one in each half, and both Ledaly Enriquez and Niera Calderon did not record a save.

Great Bend 0 0 -- 0

Garden City 2 3 -- 5

First Half

GC—Marcayla Mcgregor, 32nd minute

GC—Marcayla Mcgregor, 36th minute

Second Half

GC-Ariel Martinez, 42nd minute

GC—Ivanee Medrano, 60th minute

GC—Wendy Ramirez, 73rd minute