Wilborn qualifies for nationals

GCCC Sports Information Services

CANYON, TEXAS - Both the Garden City Community College men’s and women’s track teams competed at the Joe Meeker Classic at West Texas A&M University over the weekend.

Women

The Broncbuster women produced some more notable performances at the Joe Meeker Classic.

Diondra Wilborn qualified for the National Outdoor Meet in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.68 seconds, which was a personal best. She also posted a personal record in the 400 hurdles (1:07.58). Teammate Abigail Pinnock was 18th in the 800 meters (2:26.93), and Tah'threa Brown posted a season-best time in the 100-meter dash (12.29 seconds).

Other performances included Erica Davis's personal best time of 25.84 seconds in the 200 and Bethany Schupman's personal record of 1:11.29 in the 400 hurdles.

Men

It was another strong weekend for the Broncbuster men at the Joe Meeker Classic

Debonaire Williams posted a score of 5699 in the decathlon, which was good for fourth. Angel Ayala was fourth in the 3000 steeplechase finals-coming in at 10:21.92 while teammate Luis Lozano was sixth (11:10.19). Then there was Jereun Wagner, who posted a personal best in the 100-meters with a time of 10.66 seconds taking home ninth. He was 12th in the 200 while Tahj Ferguson posted a personal record in the 100 (10.66) and the 200 (21.60). Matiyron Eastley's 400 time of 54.22 was the fastest of his career and he also notched a personal record in the 200 (22.76).

Meantime, Shaun Johnson was eighth in the 100 hurdles (15.68) and eighth in the 400-meter hurdles (58.31) while the 4x400 team of Ferguson, Johnson, Wagner, and Easley recorded a season-best time of 42.19.

Both Garden City squads are back in action on Friday at Friends University.