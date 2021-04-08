Huggins named NJCAA defensive player of week

GCCC Sports Information Services

Ford named conference offensive player of week

Through two weeks, Garden City Community College lead the nation in points per game, total offense and rushing yards. They're also fifth in yards per game allowed and No. 1 in the country in stopping the run. And there's a big reason for that.

On Wednesday, running back Jordan Ford was named the Jayhawk Conference offensive player of the week while University of Florida transfer Jonathan Huggins brought home NJCAA Defensive player of the week honors following a dominating 76-9 win over Fort Scott in week two.

"Those guys have played well through the first couple of games," Minnick said. "Last year, Jordan played behind two really good backs. Now he's getting a chance to shine. And Jonathan is a proven football player."

Ford was spectacular for the second straight week, running for 164 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns vs. Fort Scott including a 63-yard dash that helped solidify one of the most dominating offensive performances in school history. He averaged nearly 11 yards per carry and currently sits third in the nation in yards per game.

Meantime Huggins was a menace on both sides of the ball. The sophomore posted five tackles, half a sack, and two tackles for loss while delivering a one-handed interception in the second half and a fumble recovery. He also added a one-yard rushing touchdown in the second period. For the season, he's registered seven tackles, four for loss, half a sack, a fumble recovery, and a pick.

The third-ranked Broncbusters are back home on Saturday against Highland. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Broncbuster Stadium.