GCCC drops 8-1 decision to Cowley

ARKANSAS CITY - It was a rough night for the men's team.

Valentine Iheanyiogu scored twice, five different Cowley players found the back of the net, and the 15th-ranked Tigers routed Garden City Community College 8-1 on Monday night. The loss dropped the Broncbusters to 0-2.

After playing to a scoreless tie the first 20 minutes, the Tigers exploded for five goals in an 18-minute stretch. Leonardo Palmieri got Cowley on the board in the 20th minute followed by Iheanyiogu and Andre Cavichione, who scored four minutes apart. Antonio Peruchi followed with an unassisted goal in the 33rd minute, Adrian Gonzales beat Levi Flores in the 38th, and Garden City was down 5-0 at half.

"It was just a tough night all the way around," Head Coach Corey Bryant said. "As a group, we have to figure out how to play through adversity. Right now, that's the biggest thing that we struggle with."

After Cowley made it 6-0 three minutes into the second half on Iheanyiogu's second goal, the Broncbusters finally broke through. Felix Mesquita rolled a ball past backup keeper Andre Luiten in the 55th minute. But that was Garden City's lone highlight. Cowley followed with goals by Murilo Ramos and Takeru Moriyama to make it 8-1.

The Broncbusters were outshot 27-6. Flores surrendered five goals and Jafar Chehade gave up three.