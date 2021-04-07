Buffaloes breeze past Guymon

GCHS Athletics

The Garden City Buffaloes girls soccer team didn’t waste much time at the start of Tuesday’s non-league pitch against visiting Guymon, Okla.

Just 2:49 into the game, senior Anahi Castillo scored the first of two goals for a 1-0 lead that eventually turned into a 4-0 halftime advantage and then a final 5-0 margin of victory.

The triumph improved the Buffs record to 3-2 and they will return to the pitch at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when they host Western Athletic Conference opponent Great Bend. Junior varsity action begins at 5 p.m. at Buffalo Stadium.

“I just knew we had to be the team to come out and play harder,” said head coach Jose Vital-Caro. “Thankfully, the girls understood the “every game mission” of going out and taking what’s yours.”

After Castillo scored the opening goal, shew added her second one just three minutes later near the end of the fifth minute on another shot to the lower portion of the goal. Junior forward Wendy Ramirez added to the lead with a goal in the 32nd minute and then Destiny Rojo made it 4-0 on a penalty kick goal in the 38th minute.

“They wanted the win so I told them to out and play hard for it,” Vital-Caro said. “I’m very glad they left it all out on the field.”

That 4-0 halftime advantage grew to the final 5-0 victory when Ramirez scored her second goal of the match in the 76th minute.

Vital-Caro was pleased to see the scoring coming from different players in the victory.

“Lots of our girls got on the scoreboard and it was very pleasing to see our girls go out there and express their style of play,” Vital-Caro said. “They were able to dominate with and without the wind. I was pleased to see them using their chemistry to play as a team.”

Garden City finished with 17 shots to just three for the Tigers. The Buffs’ first-half keeper, Ledaly Enriquez, recorded two saves while second-half keeper Niera Calderon had one save. Guymon’s keeper, Naomi De La Rosa, had nine saves.

Guymon 0 0 - 0

Garden City 4 1 - 5

First Half

GC—Anahi Castillo, unassisted, 2nd minute

GC—Anahi Castillo, unassisted, 5th minute

GC—Wendy Ramirez, unassisted, 32nd minute

GC—Destiny Rojo, penalty kick, 38th minute

Second Half

GC-Wendy Ramirez, unassisted, 76th minute

Shots: Guymon 3, Garden City 17. Saves: Guymon (De La Rosa 9); Garden City (Enriquez 2, Calderon 1).