Garden City sweeps Pratt on diamond

GCCC Sports Information Services

PRATT - Garden City Community College is on a major role. Monday further proved that.

Tara Reid was dominant again striking out a season-high 10 batters, Nya Chacon and McKayla Encinias each went yard, and the Broncbusters blanked Pratt 5-0 at Lemon Park.

Garden City jumped out to an early lead courtesy of Carly Powley's sacrifice fly in the first that plated Elycia Johnson. It stayed that way until the third when Powley doubled home a run to make it 2-0. She added another sac fly in the fourth that stretched it to a three-run advantage.

But the real damage came in the Garden City seventh. Encinias led off with an inside-the-park home run, Chacon followed three batters later with a solo blast left, and Garden City was up 5-0.

Reid, the reigning Jayhawk Conference pitcher of the week, was sharp. She worked around a two-out single in the first by striking out three batters. She added two more punchouts in the second and at one point retired eight straight Beaver hitters. She limited Pratt to just three hits, grabbing her 11th win of the season.

Johnson finished 4-for-4 at the dish for Garden City, and Lacey Kearsley was 2-for-4. Powley knocked in two runs.

Game 2

The Broncbuster offense was in fine form once again.

Nya Chacon smacked her league-leading 17th homer of the season, Carly Powley knocked in three runs, and Garden City completed a sweep of Pratt with an 11-4 victory in game two at Lemon Park. With the win, the Broncbusters improved to 17-11 overall and 10-2 in conference.

Chacon did her damage early in this one, sending a 2-1 fastball over the fence in left for a two-run shot in the first. Arianna Griego followed an inning later with a sacrifice fly, and Elycia Johnson knocked in a run on a hard double to left to make it 4-0. In the third, Alexis Maestretti doubled home Chacon to make it a five-run lead.

After Pratt got a run back in their half of the third, Powley and Tara Reid turned a pair of walks in the fourth into runs with a couple of RBI knocks to make it 7-1. They scored two more in the sixth, and once the Beavers made it a five-run game on Kyle Erickson's two-out, two-run double in the sixth, Powley delivered again in the seventh, smashing a two-run extra base hit to the gap, putting the Broncbusters up 11-4.

Lacey Kearsley picked up her sixth win in the circle, allowing four runs on nine hits in seven innings. She struck out six and walked three. Chacon finished 4-for-5 at the plate, and Maestretti had two RBI.

Alyssa Reyes took the loss for the Beavers, allowing five runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings.