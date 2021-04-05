Roth, Casados lead GCHS to track titles

GCHS Athletics

ULYSSES - Finally, spring at last may have arrived.

It always feels that way when track and field meets get under way at the end of March or the first week of April.

That’s how it was Thursday at the Max Hiebert Invitational in Ulysses where Garden City’s girls and boys competed against teams from Scott City, Goodland, Ulysses, Hugoton and a limited team from Liberal.

For one of the few times in recent years, mild weather, although blustery wind conditions did exist, greeted the contestants. Temperatures were in the 60s, sunny conditions existed but the wind did blow between 15-25mph. The good news – no rain or bone-chilling temperatures.

Coach Brian Hill saw both teams bring home team trophies, the girls winning with 155.5 points to hold off a competitive Scott City squad, which was second with 138 points. On the boys side, the Buffs racked up 186 points to Scott City’s runner-up total of 156. Goodland was third in both divisions, the GHS girls scoring 85.5 points and the Cowboys’ boys getting 84.

With so many newcomers and it having been 23 months since the Buffaloes had been in a track meet, Coach Hill was uncertain as to how the girls and boys would compete.

Junior Kristin Roth, one of the few experienced track team members, had a splashy debut as she won all four of the events in which she entered – capturing the 100- and 300-meter hurdle races with times of 17.10 and 49.36 and then doubled in here field events of the triple jump (35-07) and long jump (16-02). Senior Julie Calzonetti was second in both jumps, going 33-07 in the triple and 15-08 in the long jump.

Two other girls brought home double-gold performances – senior Keyhana Turner grabbing firsts in the discus (99-02) and javelin (101-00) and adding a third in the shot put (30-04). Freshman Allie Strandmark made her high school debut a memorable one by earning gold medals in the 1600-meters (5:30.00) and in the 800-meters (2:30.00).

The other individual first for the girls came from sophomore Jocelyn Sosa, winning the 3,200-meters in a time of 12:30.00.

The boys got a double-gold effort from Isaiah Casados as he captured the 1600-meters in 5:00.00 and the 3200-meters in a time of 10:55.00. Kenji Craig had the same time posted in the 1600 as Casados in a photo finish that had to be determined to the thousandth of a second. Jerry Arteaga led a 1-2-3 finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.00 while Jack Keosengphet and Michael Varela were second (11.12) and third (11.36).

Evan Gurrola clocked a 2:05.00 to take first in the 800-meters while senior Trey Nuzum earned first in the discus with a throw of 144-00 and junior Terrell Elliott took first in the shot put at 46-11. Nuzum was second in the shot with a heave of 45-08.

Two relays on the boys side won as Craig, Joel Contreras, Jace Kohlhorst and Evan Gurrola clocked an 8:30.00 to win the 4×800-meter relay. The 4×400-meter relay team of Contreras, Cooper Ramsey, Tertullian Nyamakope and Alan Chairez won that event with a time of 3:35.00.

The Buffs will return to the track on Friday, traveling to the Valley Center Invitational. The field events will begin at 2 p.m.

Girls

Team Scores

1. Garden City, 155.5; 2. Scott City, 138; 3. Goodland, 85.5; 4. Ulysses, 73; 5. Southwestern Heights, 51; 6. Hugoton, 38; 7. Liberal, 1.

Garden City Individual Results

100mIH-1. Kristin Roth, 17.10.

100m-2. Hannah Phipps, 13.30.

1600m-1. Allie Strandmark, 5:30.00; 3. Jocelyn Sosa, 5:40.00.

4x100m relay-3. Melody Flores, Heidi Aguilar, Keyhana Turner, Symone Simmons, 54.60.

400m-2. Sara Chapa, 1:05.40.

300mLH-1. Kristin Roth, 49.36.

800m-1. Allie Strandmark, 2:30.00.

3200m-1. Jocelyn Sosa, 12:30.00.

4x400m relay-3. Melissa Fiero, Julie Calzonetti, Sara Chapa, McKenna Jagels, 4:25.00.

High jump-2. Julie Calzonetti, 4-10; 3. Makenzie Lucas, 4-08.

Discus-1. Keyhana Turner, 99-02; 3. Symone Simmons, 80-11.

Javelin-1. Keyhana Turner, 101-00.

Shot put-3. Keyhana Turner, 30-04.

Triple jump-1. Kristin Roth, 35-07; 2. Julie Calzonetti, 33-07.

Long jump-1. Kristin Roth, 16-02; 2. Julie Calzonetti, 15-08.

Pole vault-3.McKenna Jagels, 8-06.

BOYS

Team Scores

1. Garden City, 186; 2. Scott City, 156; 3. Goodland, 84; 4. Southwestern Heights, 50; 5. Ulysses, 44; 6. Hugoton 32; 7. Liberal, 5.

Garden City Individual Results

4x800m relay-1. Kenji Craig, Joel Contreras, Jace Kohlhorst, Evan Gurrola, 8:30.00.

100m-1. Jerry Arteaga, 11.00; 2. Jack Keosengphet, 11.12; 3. Michael Varela, 11.36.

1600m-1. Isaiah Casados, 5:00.00; 2. Kenji Craig, 5:00.00.

4x100m relay-2. Rex Crotts, Sergio Garcia, Trey Nuzum, Terrell Elliott, 45.50.

400m-3. Erick Dominguez, 55.10.

800m-1.Evan Gurrola, 2:05.00; 3. Kailyn Munoz, 2:10.00.

3200m-1. Isaiah Casados, 10:55.00.

4x400m relay-1. Joel Contreras, Cooper Ramsey, Tertullian Nyamakope, Alan Chairez, 3:35.00.

High jump-3. Samuel James, 5-08.

Discus-1. Trey Nuzum, 144-00; 2. Sergio Garcia, 121-01.

Javelin-2. Zane Burns, 124-00.

Shot put-1. Terrell Elliott, 46-11; 2. Trey Nuzum, 45-08.

Long jump-2. Zack Keosengphet, 18-11.25; 2. Joel Bellows, 19-06.

Pole vault-2. Alex Depaz, 11-00.