Reid named conference pitcher of week

GCCC Sports Information Services

Tara Reid has been Amy Schmeckpeper's ace during an unpredictable 2021 season, one playing in the background of a global pandemic. And that's what makes this ride so fantastic, so captivating. It also has Garden City Community College off to their best start in a decade.

On Wednesday, the freshman right hander was named the Jayhawk Conference pitcher of the week, marking the second straight time that a Broncbuster player has won the league award.

And Reid earned it.

The freshman leads the league in wins (10) and shutouts (2). She's fourth in innings pitched, and fifth in strikeouts. And last week, she helped the Broncbusters go 3-1 including a three-hit performance in a 10-0 shutout victory over Barton. Prior to that, she limited Colby to just six hits in a 14-2 rout of Colby on March 25.

Reid and company was back on the road, traveling to Pratt on Monday for a conference matchup.