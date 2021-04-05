Meng finishes second; team takes fifth

After hosting a home quadrangular on Thursday, the Garden City High School girls’ swimming team was back in the pool Friday, on the road at Wichita Heights.

Avery Meng grabbed a second place finish on the day to lead the Buffaloes to fifth place as a team.

Meng swam a 1:16.17 in the 100-yard breaststroke to claim the silver in the event, just out of reach of the gold. Wichita North’s Marie Loest won the event with a 1:15.75. GCHS’ Mya Garcia finished ninth in the event with a 1:25.86.

Garden City’s relay teams faired in the top five in the finals.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Meng, Payton Tull, Ashleigh Chappel and Paige Chappel placed fourth with a time of 1:54.25. finishing in fifth was the Buffaloes 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:07.66. The team is made up of Lana Rodriguez, Meng, Paige Chappel and Tull.

Ashleigh Chappel claimed sixth in the 100-yard freestyle with a 1:03.44 while Paige Chappel took seventh in the distance race, the 500-yard freestyle, with a 6:15.23.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Tull took ninth place with a 29.08 while Ashleigh Chappel finished right behind her in 10th with a 29.24.

Paige Chappel swam a 2:19.18 for ninth place in the 200-yard freestyle while Meng took 10th in the 200-yard IM with a 2:38.69.

In the 100-yard butterfly, the Buffaloes’ Garcia grabbed 10th with a 1:15.04 while Lana Rodriguez took 10th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:13.41.

Derby won the team title with 326 points while Maize took second with 250 and Winfield in third with 240. Garden City finished in fifth with 179 points.

The Buffaloes will be back in action on Thursday in Emporia.