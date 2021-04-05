GCHS boys tennis open with title

Colin Kleysteuber won the No. 2 singles division Saturday to lead the Garden City High School boys’ tennis team to a victory at Great Bend during their first tournament of the season.

Kleysteuber went 3-0 in pool play, including an 8-7 (4) tiebreaker win over Dodge City’s Chris Velez. The Buffalo kept his perfect day alive in the bracketed portion of the tournament with a 8-4 win over Liberal’s Ivan Armendariz, then finished off with a 8-4 victory over Velez of Dodge City in the championship.

In No. 1 singles for Garden City, Logan Morren finished in second place. He went 2-1 in pool play and won his semifinal match over Hoisington in a tiebreaker, 8-7 (5). In the finals, Morren fell to Dodge City’s Erik Martinez 8-0.

“Colin did a great job of staying consistent throughout the day and responded well to some early deficits in both his matches against a tricky opponent from Dodge City,” GCHS Head Coach Logan Bevis said. “The singles guys played in some tough, long matches, especially Logan at the No. 1 spot. He made an incredible comeback in the semifinals, he was down 2-5 in the tiebreaker, to win the match and make it to the finals where he faced a solid player from Dodge.”

The Buffaloes’ Charles Stillan and Abraham Hernandez. playing No. 1 doubles, finished 3-0 in pool play. In the bracketed play, the duo defeated Liberal’s Cristobal Sanchez and Hudson Brown 8-3 to move to the championship. in the finals, GCHS fell to Ellinwood 8-5.

“Both doubles reams had ups and downs through the day, but managed to get to the finals,” Bevis said. “The made visible improvements throughout the day and I was glad to see them practicing different strategies we’ve worked on in practice, working their way towards playing fundamentally solid doubles.

In No. 2 doubles, the Garden City team of John Tran and Joshua Negron completed pool play with a 2-0 record. They won their semifinal match over Great Bend Red, 8-5 before falling to Hoisington 8-6 in the finals for second place.

“It was great to see the guys playing tennis against after such a long break,” Bevis said. “It was a beautiful day for tennis and the guys played hard.”

Scott City was also at the tournament and finished in seventh place as a team.

The No. 2 doubles team for the Beavers, Dylan Duff and Sage Stockein, led the Beavers with a third place finish on the day. They went 1-1 in pool play, then dropped their semifinal match to Hoisington in a tiebreaker, 8-7 (20. in the the third place match, the Beavers defeated a team from Great Bend Red, 8-6.

Scott City’s No. 1 singles player, Avry Noll, finished the day in fourth place. He went 1-2 in pool play, then in the bracketed play, fell to Liberal’s Jack Maxwell, 8-5. In the third place match, Noll dropped his last match the day to Great Bend Red after a tiebreaker, 8-7 (5).

Houston Frank, playing No. 2 singles for the Beavers, finished the day in fifth place. Frank went 1-2 in pool play, then dropped his first bracketed match 8-6 to Ellinwood. Frank bounced back in the fifth place match for an 8-0 win over Great Bend Black.

In No. 2 doubles, the Scott City team of Peyton Samms and Dante Franco finished the day in sixth place. the duo went 1-2 in pool play, they dropped their opening round match of of the bracketed side, 8-4 to Great Bend Red. In their final match of the day, the Beavers lost to Hoisington, 8-5.

On the team side, Garden City took the title with 62 points, while Dodge City was in second with 51. Hoisington finished third with 42. Scott City took seventh place with 18 points.

Garden City is back in action on Friday at Maize.