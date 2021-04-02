GCHS sweeps Goodland

GCHS Athletics

The Garden City Buffaloes baseball team hasn’t trailed much in the early games of the 2021 season but they need a rally of rallies on Thursday in the first game of a road doubleheader at Goodland on Thursday, April 1.

Trailing 5-0 after five innings against the host Cowboys, the Buffs scored five runs in the sixth and then what proved to be the winning run in the top of the seventh to produce a dramatic 6-5 victory.

It wasn’t quite the same drama in the nightcap as the Buffs rolled to a 14-2 triumph in a full seven-inning contest. The twin victories kept the Buffs unbeaten at 5-0, having swept Wichita Heights last week and then winning at Liberal earlier in the week in a single game.

In the opener, the Buffs had struggled at the plate through five innings before Micah Perez led off the sixth with a home run. Then, Kaiden Luna walked, Caleb Wiese singled, followed by an RBI single off the bat of Jesse Baltazar. Reid Hopkins had a 2-run triple and the inning was capped off by Koby Acker’s run-scoring double.

In the deciding seventh, Luna led off with a walk, stole second and scored on Hopkins’ RBI single to left.

Caleb Metzen was credited with the win in relief of Luna. Metzen entered in the third with one out and finished by going 4.2 innings, giving up just 4 hits, 1 run of which was unearned. He had 4 strikeouts and just 1 walk. Hopkins was 2-for-2 with 3 RBIs while Luna went 2-for-2 and Perez 2-for-4 with an RBI.

In the nightcap, the Buffaloes scored one run in the first before plating 3 runs in each of the fourth, fifth and seventh frames along with a 4-run outburst in the sixth. They finished with 13 hits in the Game 2 win.

Jesse Baltazar was 2-for-5 with 4 RBIs, Wiese went 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs while Metzen and Almanza each contributed 2 hits. Perez pitched 4 innings to pick up the victory. He gave up just 2 hits, 1 earned run of 2 scores, had 7 strikeouts and walked 3. Iziah Salinas pitched the final 3 innings, giving up 0 hits, 0 runs, with 5 strikeouts and 0 walks.

The Buffs go for win No. 6 on Tuesday, April 6, with a home single night game against rival Dodge City. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Clint Lightner Field.

Game 1

Garden City 000 005 1 -- 6 10 3

Goodland 031 100 0 -- 5 6 2

GC—Luna, Metzen (W, 3) and Acker; GDL—Linton, Gonzalez (L, 6) and Ensign. 2B—GC (Acker, Walters); GDL (Linton); 3B—GC (Hopkins); HR—GC (Perez). SB-GC (Luna 2). LOB-GC 8, GDL 9.

Game 2

Garden City 100 334 3 -- 14 13 4

Goodland 000 200 0 -- 2 2 4

GC—Perez (W), Salinas (5) and Acker; GDL—Gonzalez, Hernandez (5) and Hernandez, Ensign (5). 2B—GC (Acker, Almanza, Luna, Metzen, Wiese). SB—GC (Metzen). LOB-GC 8, Goodland 10.