Garden City finishes fourth at Goddard

GCHS Athletics

Garden City’s Buffaloes girls soccer team had hoped for a strong showing at the Goddard Eisenhower tournament and despite coming home with one win and two losses (they are now 1-3 overall), coach Jose Vital-Caro said the three-game tourney over a four-day period left him with many positives.

The consolation game on the winner’s side of the bracket saw the Buffs on the short end of a 6-1 decision against Andover High School. They had opened with a 4-1 win over Goddard High on Monday and then lost a heartbreaking 1-0 game to Buhler on Wednesday. The long road trips had something to do with the Buffs perhaps running low in the energy level in their third game in four days.

“I think our girls were feeling tired and it took our whole bench to finish the game,” Vital-Caro said. “I know our girls can play better and I don’t know if it’s the long road trips that nobody else has to endure. I know we have the makings of a great team and they can compete with these Wichita area teams.”

Garden City struck first, getting their only goal 18 minutes into the opening half on a shot from senior Anahi Castillo. Andover, though, would answer two minutes later and then got the go-ahead goal late in the half for a 2-1 halftime advantage. The Trojans, utilizing a strong wind at their back, scored four more goals in the final 40 minutes to finish off the loss for the Buffs.

“We’re glad to take this home and reflect off it,” Vital-Caro said. “We will learn from this experience and use it to make sure it doesn’t happen twice.”

Garden City will return to the pitch on Tuesday, April 6, with a home match against Guymon, Okla. The varsity match will begin at 7 p.m. at Buffalo Stadium.