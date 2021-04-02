Buffaloes dominate competition in quad

The Garden City High School girls’ swimming team dominated its competition Thursday in a home quadrangular at the Garden City Family YMCA by winning 11 of the 12 events on the day. The Buffaloes also won the team title by nearly 200 points, and had three 6A state consideration times.

Ariana Salvidrez, Avery Meng and Lana Rodriguez led the way for Garden City as each won two of the individual events.

Salvidrez grabbed the title in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:23.57. Kennedy Johnson finished in third for GCHS at 2:46.86 and Emily Miner swam a 2:49.58 for fourth place.

In the 500-yard freestyle distance race, Salvidrez won the event by close to a minute with a swim of 6:29.61 over teammate Johnson who took second with a 7:28.58. The Buffaloes’ Georgia Fahrmeier took third with a 7:42.59.

Rodriguez’s first individual victory came in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:46.31. Fahrmeier took second place for Garden City with a 3:07.94.

In the 100-yard backstroke, Rodriguez took first place with an arm stretch at 1:13.63. Teammate Paige Chappel finished right behind her at 1:13.93.

Meng grabbed a state consideration time with her 1:16.24 victory in the 100-yard breaststroke. Payton Tull finished in second for the Buffaloes with a 1:25.91 while Mya Garcia took fourth place with a 1:27.82.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Meng picked up her second title with a 1:04.54. Ashleigh Chappel finished a fingertip behind her in second place at 1:04.56 for the Buffaloes. GCHS’ Lexi Arwine took fourth place with a 1:09.04.

Paige Chappel took the title in the 100-yard butterfly for the Buffaloes with a time of 1:14.37. Garcia grabbed second with a 1:17.72 and Alya Arana finished in third with a 1:33.55 for GCHS.

In the girls’ 50-yard freestyle, Tull swam a 28.92 for second place and Ashleigh Chappel tied for fourth with a 29.33.

Garden City’s relay teams swam away with the three titles.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Tull, Meng, Garcia and Paige Chappel set a state consideration time while winning the event with a 2:08.84. The GCHS team of Becca Potts, Fahrmeier, Arana and Arwine finished in fourth place with a 2:29.59.

The other state consideration time for Garden City came in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of Ashleigh Chappel, Rodriguez, Meng and Tull set the winning pace with a 1:56.44. The Buffaloes’ team of Miner, Arwine, Fahrmeier and Salvidrez took third with a 2:09.62.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Ashleigh Chappel, Rodriguez, Garcia and Paige Chappel grabbed first with a time of 4:29.17. The GCHS team of Salvidrez,Miner, Johnson and Jessa York finished in third place with a 4:56.56.

“We had a lot of great swims,” GCHS Head Coach Jennifer Meng said. “It’s still early in the season and we have a lot to work on, but overall we are where we need to be.”

Holcomb High School also competed at the meet, with the 50-yard freestyle being the Longhorns top individual event with three of the top five placings.

The Longhorns’ Kiera Brink grabbed the title with a 28.47. Ella Stoppel took second with a 28.95 and Ashlynn Powers tied for fourth with a 29.33.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Stoppel finished in fifth place with a time of 1:09.65.

Holcomb’s Jensyn Kennedy took fifth place in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:27.48

Brink finished in third place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:27.41 for the Longhorns while Powers took fifth with a 1:33.33.

HHS’ relay team of Stoppel, Powers, Adi George and Brink took second place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:20.66. Finishing in fifth place with a 2:47.10 was the Longhorns’ team of Rylie Then, Kennedy, Isabel Macias and Samantha Sauseda.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Stoppel, George, Powers and Brink finished in second place with a 1:57.53. Holcomb’s other relay team in the event, Kennedy, Then, Sauseda and Macias swam a 2:19.57 for fifth place.

Garden City won the team title with 464.5 points while Dodge City took second with 288. Holcomb finished in third place with 195.5 and Liberal had 106 for fourth.

The Buffaloes will be back in action on Saturday with a 10 a,m, meet at Wichita West.